Residents in Indiantown reach out to state with concerns about dust
HOA President Edward Steba sent an email to the EPA asking for help.
A 16-year-old girl is recovering in an Ottawa children's hospital after suffering serious injuries in what her family describes as a brutal attack allegedly committed by her ex-boyfriend, who's now in custody and facing charges including attempted murder. "I don't know how she's alive. Nobody knows," said Kaylie Smith's cousin Paige Smith, who spoke to CBC on behalf of the family. "It's incredible, her strength and resilience in this."Kaylie Smith was airlifted to CHEO, eastern Ontario's childre
A Kingston, Ont., doctor celebrated for organizing drive-thru vaccination clinics that helped thousands get shots at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is now being ordered to pay back more than $600,000 in fees for those same services.Dr. Elaine Ma said she organized 45 mass vaccination clinics that administered roughly 35,000 doses between April 2021 and the following February.Her work was recognized by the Ontario College of Family Physicians, which granted her its Award of Excellence in 202
The commercial bakery oven where a 19-year-old woman was found dead in a Halifax Walmart is being removed, the company has said.The body of Gursimran Kaur, who was an employee of the store, was discovered there on Oct. 19.A few days later, Nova Scotia's Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration placed a stop-work order on the bakery and a piece of equipment.The order was lifted on the evening of Oct. 28 when "compliance was confirmed" according to the department.A statement from Walmart descr
The Nissan Skyline Dhiya Al Maamoury was driving had been imported from Japan and heavily modified before the fatal collision in Oldbury in 2022.
NEW YORK (AP) — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs filed a new request for bail on Friday, saying changed circumstances, along with new evidence, mean the hip-hop mogul should be allowed to prepare for a May trial from outside jail.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Among the many horrifying videos posted online amid Mexico’s drug cartel violence, few have been as profoundly shocking as that of a 14-year-old boy kidnapped in late October along with about a dozen family members in the country's south.
Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of murder in connection with the November 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students
NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with fraud for claiming to own a storied Manhattan hotel where he had been living rent-free for years has been found unfit to stand trial, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Ruth Robison, 45, of Iowa was allegedly shot and killed by her daughter’s ex-boyfriend on Friday, Nov. 1
Saskatchewan's police watchdog is investigating an incident that led to the suspension of five Saskatoon police officers.A sixth officer is also off work because of an unrelated incident, Chief Cameron McBride confirmed Friday at a news conference.Police did not issue any public statements about the suspensions. Rather, they called the news conference in response to media inquiries.WATCH | Saskatoon police chief confirms 6 officers suspended after 2 separate incidents: McBride said the SPS did n
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Mexican national who is in the U.S. illegally was sentenced Thursday to 39 years in a Michigan prison for killing his girlfriend, a crime that suddenly was thrust into the U.S. presidential race because of the man's immigration status.
Makayla Lomax, 31, Marrisa Johnson, 26, and Morgan Donahue, 21, are all charged with endangering the welfare of a child
Madeline Kingsbury, 26, was found dead in a heavily wooded area in June 2023, a little over a month after the mother of two's disappearance
John Martin, 74, previously of East Lothian, was found guilty of abuse involving two young girls in the 1980s and 90s.
Attorneys for a man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students asked a judge to take the death penalty off the table Thursday, arguing that international, federal and state law all make it inappropriate for the case. Bryan Kohberger is accused of the Nov. 13, 2022, killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Investigators said they were able to link Kohberger — then a graduate student at nearby Washington State University — to the crime from DNA found on a knife sheath at the scene, surveillance videos and cellphone data.
A Minnesota man shot and killed his wife and son, and his ex-partner and their son, before killing himself, authorities said Friday. Duluth police have not determined a motive, but Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said at a news conference that the shooter, 46-year-old Anthony Nephew, had a "pattern of mental health issues." Abramson and Anthony Nephew were previously involved in a relationship, Ceynowa said.
Workers in Ontario are owed tens of millions of dollars in unpaid wages that the provincial government has yet to collect from employers, according to internal government records.The records, obtained by CBC Toronto through a freedom of information request, provide a snapshot of the prevalence of wage theft in Ontario, which worker advocates say is a major issue.The records show there's around $60 million in unpaid wages the provincial government has yet to collect from employers, between the 20
PETA is raising the tips reward to $16,000 as officials try to identify the man who dragged two dogs tied to the back of a car, killing one of them.
A Saskatoon man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder has admitted to his role in another violent death in the city.Alvin Patrick Naistus pleaded guilty to manslaughter this week in provincial court. He had originally been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 16, 2009, stabbing of Morgan Doucette.The facts around Doucette's death are protected by a publication ban because Naistus's two co-accused are facing a jury trial at Court of King's Bench.At the time, pol
Mica Miller, 30, died by suicide in April. Authorities have said there's "no evidence" connecting her husband to her death