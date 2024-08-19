Residents who live under motorways describe noise, litter and blocked out sun

Residents who live under motorways have described the noise and litter - and blocked out sun. Locals have shared the experience of having homes under flyover bridges in Bristol - the M32 in the centre and the M5 at Avonmouth Docks. Those below are forced to live with the din of traffic, projectiles raining down on them and a structure which dominates their skyline. Jackie Payne, 66, moved to her home under the M5 in Avonmouth five years ago and has lived to regret the decision. She said: “We want to move somewhere quieter. We can’t open the windows because you can’t hear the TV.