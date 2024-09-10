Residents Ordered to Evacuate as Airport Fire Rips Through Orange County

A fast-growing wildfire in Orange County, California, prompted evacuation orders on Monday, September 9.

The Airport Fire was reported in Trabuco Canyon just after 1pm on Monday and grew to more than 1,860 acres within three hours, fire officials said.

Evacuation orders were in place for residents in Robinson Ranch and Trabuco Highlands communities, while evacuation warnings were issued for areas including Joplin Loop, Cook’s Corner and Rose Canyon Road.

This timelapse footage from UC San Diego