Residents react to weekend shooting on Main Street
Residents react to weekend shooting on Main Street
Residents react to weekend shooting on Main Street
Erica Lawson's toddler daughter Elena died on July 30, 2023 at a hospital in Tennessee
Four people face more than 500 charges after a Saturday police raid at a home in Tyendinaga Township uncovered drugs and dozens of guns, according to police.Ontario Provincial Police say nearly 100 firearms, including both handguns and long guns, were found — some of which had been reported stolen and several of which were loaded.Photos shared by police show rows of rifles, shotguns and pistols spread out on a concrete floor and across what appears to be an old mattress. There's also an image sh
The police officer has filed a lawsuit requesting over $16 million in damages for his family.
Justin Lane/Pool via ReutersFormer President Donald Trump fired off a series of furious social media posts the night before–and in the days leading up to–the final crucial stretch of the former president’s hush-money trial in New York.Both prosecutors and Trump’s defense lawyers on Tuesday will begin their week by addressing the jury in closing arguments. It is unknown how long the process will take but is expected to last all day, according to the Associated Press. Once closing arguments are co
The Parole Board of Canada has ruled that a Nova Scotia man is still far too high a risk to be released from prison.And that decision is, apparently, just fine by him.Michael Derrick Robicheau was declared a dangerous offender in 2013 and ordered locked up indefinitely. The sentence followed a vicious attack on a Dartmouth, N.S., gas station attendant in 2007. Robicheau sexually assaulted the woman and slit her throat, leaving her for dead. She survived.When he was arrested a short time after th
David Hosier sat down with The Star for an interview at Potosi Correctional Center. The 69 year old served with the U.S. Navy and the Jefferson City Fire Department before landing on death row.
Two Purolator truck drivers from Guelph, Ont., are being recognized by provincial police for "an incredible act of heroism" after they saved a man in distress on a highway.Melinda Olah and Manohar Rehal saw the man walking in traffic lanes on Highway 407 by the Highway 410 on ramp near Brampton last month. Olah said she drives on Highway 407 daily, completing three trips to Toronto and back. On April 29, she was finishing her day, heading back to Guelph, when she spotted a person in the middle o
Prince Raymond King used a slingshot and ball bearings to vandalize windows and windshields, police say
Peel police say they've arrested 16 people and laid 322 criminal charges in connection with a months-long auto theft investigation.Police say 369 stolen vehicles — valued at $33.2 million collectively — have been recovered as a result of the investigation, which began in October 2023.The accused range in age from 17 years old to 57 years old, police say, and warrants have been issued for 10 additional suspects."This has been Peel Regional Police's most significant auto theft investigation to dat
3 of the escapees are accused of breaking into a home and killing a man and his 12-year-old daughter
A teacher testified he thought he was being pranked before being shot in the arm almost three years ago while leaving a high school basketball practice in Riverview. Christopher Leger was the fourth witness to testify in Janson Bryan Baker's trial, which began Monday in Moncton.Baker is accused of attempting to murder Leger with a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun on Jan. 5, 2021, outside Riverview High School.It's among the 16 charges Baker faces, including attempting to rob Leger of a gym bag, and al
Leovanny and Giguenson Peña-Peña, brothers from the Dominican Republic, were killed in the shooting, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said
Matthew Weldon, 37, is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 49-year-old Carroll Bryan
Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys asked a federal judge Monday to reject special counsel Jack Smith’s request for a gag order in the classified documents case and to find the federal prosecutors who wrote the request in contempt.
A 23-year-old man in St. John's racked up a list of charges in the early hours of Monday morning, after being arrested twice for drunk driving in less than three hours.The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it all began after 1 a.m. NT with a report of a suspected impaired driver around Kelsey Drive.Police found the suspect vehicle in a parking lot and arrested the driver for being over the legal blood-alcohol limit. He was also given a ticket for having open alcohol in the vehicle, and the ve
As Catherine McDonald reports, Global News has learned Jamal Abdinasir was a Grade 10 student at L’ecole secondaire catholique Pere-Philippe-Lamarche.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — For 12-year-old Juliana St. Vil, life begins every afternoon.
Before indicting Donald Trump last year for allegedly mishandling classified documents, federal prosecutors had to decide where to bring the charges: Washington, DC, or Florida.
WINNIPEG — In mid-March 2022, a young Indigenous woman stood outside Winnipeg's Salvation Army and spoke with a man who invited her back to his home.
A 17-year-old boy is dead and another person is in critical condition after a shooting in Downtown Lansing, Michigan, on Memorial Day.