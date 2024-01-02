Residents of rural N.L. communities worry about quality of drinking water and government inaction

Sanuda Ranawake The Telegram Sanuda.Ranawake@saltwire.com rsanuda Most Newfoundlanders and Labradorians from rural areas of the province are used to having issues with access to clean drinking water. Boil-water advisories are a common part of living in many rural areas of the province, and it’s common to encounter discoloured tap water. According to the provincial government’s website, as of Dec. 27 there were 196 active boil-water advisories across the province in towns big and small. Some residents say they are growing impatient waiting for municipal and provincial governments to do more to ensure they have clean drinking water. Water down the road Gavin Ryan has been living in Brigus for the last year and says his tap water has been undrinkable since he moved to the town. He says most towns in the area are facing similar issues with their drinking water. “Everyone in our province should have access to clean drinking water,” Ryan said. “This is an important topic and more and more needs to be said and done about it.” In neighbouring Marysvale, he noted, the tap water is always brown. Residents there drive 20 minutes to Bay Roberts to buy bottled water or fill jugs at nearby Turks Gut, a natural spring, he said. Yellow or brown On the west coast of the island, a resident of Irishtown-Summerside (who preferred not to provide her name) said her tap water has been undrinkable since she moved to the community three years ago. Her tap water is orange or yellow on a good day, and brown on a bad day, she said. Long-time town residents have told her the problem has been ongoing for many years. She uses bottled water for drinking and cooking, including for her pets. She only uses town water for bathing and other household uses. She says the cost of bottled water is untenable. While she’s considering switching to a water cooler, the high cost has kept her reliant on bottled water so far. “I’m surprised many Newfoundlanders and Labradorians aren’t suing or taking legal action against towns and municipalities,” she says, “I mean, how do we know that it’s not causing us to be sick?” Misinformation? On the south coast of the island in the town of Hermitage-Sandyville, Adam Herritt — a resident for more than 20 years — said he believes the problem in his community is that the fish plant can’t have chlorine in its system, and because of that, the town cannot use chlorine in its water treatment plant. Cooke Aquaculture owns the fish plant in Hermitage and denies this is the case. In a statement, Cooke Aquaculture said, "We do not require chlorine-free water; in fact, we chlorinate water used at our processing plant as part of our quality assurance procedures." Government’s plan In April, the provincial government released a new drinking water safety action plan for Newfoundland and Labrador. The plan identified 37 actions targeting improvements to the management of drinking water systems in the areas of governance, infrastructure, risk management, regulatory frameworks, outreach, and research and innovation. A news release at the time stated that, since 2001, “significant progress has been made with the province’s drinking water safety.” That progress included: • There has been a decrease in the number of boil-water advisories in the province, from more than 350 in 2001 to fewer than 200 since 2017. • From 2017 to 2022, there has been an average of 191 boil-water advisories affecting 146 communities and 44,000 people. • There has been a decrease in the number of non-consumption advisories on public drinking water systems since 2013. • On average, there are eight non-consumption advisories in place at any given time affecting a serviced population of approximately 440. The towns of Hermitage-Sandyville and Irishtown-Summerside did not respond to SaltWire’s request for comment by deadline.

Sanuda Ranawake, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram