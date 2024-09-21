Residents shocked by shooting in Boca Raton neighborhood
The shooting took place in the parking lot of 365 N. Ocean Blvd., an extended stay hotel.
The identity of the mother accused of murdering her five-year-old son has been made public.Karyne Légaré was arrested Wednesday after Quebec provincial police found her son unresponsive inside a home around 3 a.m. in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., a community located 55 kilometres southwest of Montreal. The boy's death was confirmed not long after. A publication ban had been put in place to prevent the release of any information that could identify the young victim. The five-year-old boy's name is Tommy P
Investigators are searching for a motive after a Kentucky sheriff was arrested for allegedly gunning down a judge in his chambers, officials said. Letcher County Sheriff Shawn Stines has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Kentucky District Judge Kevin Mullins at the Letcher County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, according to officials. A 911 caller reported shots being fired inside the courthouse, and responders found Mullins, 54, with multiple gunshot wounds, Kentucky State Police said.
He remains in custody after being denied bail
The Washington assisted living facility reported she was “enjoying” herself during one of the assaults, the lawsuit says.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jennifer Heath Box had few worries as she exited her cruise ship at Fort Lauderdale’s port on Christmas Eve 2022.
Amber Higdon left the 3-week-old puppies trapped in a plastic tote on the side or a road on a day when temps reached 95 degrees with no food or water.
Madeline Soto, 13, disappeared in February, and her mother's boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, is now accused by police of murdering her
Detectives investigating the offences are looking to identify three men.
John Banuelos stood on a scaffold outside the US Capitol, raised a .38 revolver toward the sky and pulled the trigger twice. But it took more than three years – and a fatal stabbing – before the FBI arrested the only rioter known to have fired a gun on January 6.
Wioleta Murawski was remembered on an online fundraiser as a "wonderful mother, sister, friend, and colleague who touched the lives of many"
Police in Waterloo region say they have seen a spike in the number of motor vehicles being stolen using reprogramming equipment.During a police services board meeting on Wednesday, Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) Chief Mark Crowell said there were approximately 150 reprogramming thefts from January to September this year compared to just 88 for the same time period the year before.Crowell called it a "significant increase" and said just in the last month 16 vehicles were believed to have
Brian Crossman Sr., Erica (Pawlusiak) Crossman and 13-year-old Colin Taft were found dead on Sunday, Sept. 15
Dr Shah Nawaz is the second blasphemy suspect to be shot dead by police in the space of a week.
Quebec's public security minister says he is shocked by reports that a 14-year-old boy was found dead near a criminal biker club in Quebec's Beauce region.Citing unnamed sources, Radio-Canada and several other media outlets have reported that the body was discovered outside a known Hells Angels training club in Frampton, Que., on Monday.The teenager had travelled to the area from Montreal, according to the sources, and was armed with an AK-47-style assault rifle. Provincial police would not conf
Toronto police have released images of a suspect in a fatal double shooting in North York on Tuesday that left two men in their 20s dead.The shooting happened in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue at about 2:17 p.m. Police have identified the victims as Ibrahim Handule, 26, and Deshawn Walters, 27, both from Toronto.Det.-Sgt. Phillip Campbell, of the police's homicide and missing persons unit, told reporters on Thursday that an altercation between three men escalated into an exchange o
The killer, who cannot be identified due to his age, admitted the murder of Tom Ellis and will be aged 30 before he can apply for parole.
MONTREAL — Quebec police said they would make their presence felt in major cities across the province on Friday, as a war between Hells Angels and street gangs was linked to the death of a 14-year-old boy southeast of the provincial capital.
Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead at her Canton, Mass., home on Feb. 4, 2021
A mother, father and their son who had been reported missing in Kitchener have been found in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and are safe, police say.Waterloo regional police say a member of the public notified them after seeing the missing persons media release. The family was last seen in Kitchener on Sept. 1 in the Doon Road and Rockway Drive area of Kitchener after visiting friends.Police say the family of five travelled to Toronto from Vietnam on Aug. 6 and later travelled to Kitchener to visit fri
CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed the United States on Thursday for the surge in cartel violence terrorizing the northern state of Sinaloa which has left at least 30 people dead in the past week.