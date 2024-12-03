Residents Shocked to Spot Bears Walking Along Busy Road in Mexican City

Locals in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico, were shocked to see a family of bears walking along a busy avenue in the city on Thursday, November 28.

Chikato Torres works as an Uber driver and said he was dropping off a passenger when he saw the bears.

“There was a large bear, apparently the mother, and three small bears,” he told Storyful.

“Two patrols from the municipality of San Pedro Garza Garcia were taking care of them so that they would not attack someone,” he added.

The animals usually live in forested and mountainous areas, but deforestation and reduction of their natural habitats have led them to urban areas in search of food, according to local reports. Credit: Chikato Torres via Storyful