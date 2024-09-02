Residents in Tasmania on High Alert as Major Flood Warning Issued

Flood warnings were issued for several rivers in Tasmania on Tuesday, September 2, as severe weather hit Australia’s South East.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a major flood warning for the River Derwent on Tuesday, with a record-breaking flood peak expected in the evening.

Instagram user @thatgildedlife filmed these videos of the River Derwent in New Norfolk on Tuesday, capturing a tree floating down the river as rain fell.

“What is that? Yep the river is up! It’s just a tree going downstream,” she can be heard saying in the video.

A flood watch and act alert was issued for residents in New Norfolk and surrounding areas, with authorities urging residents to prepare to leave if in low lying areas. Credit: @thatgildedlife via Storyful