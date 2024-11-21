Residents urge city commissioners to turn attention toward tennis courts conditions

Reuters

Russian farmers say they will sow less wheat after heavy losses this year, switching to more profitable crops such as peas, lentils, or sunflowers. Such decisions will have direct implications for global wheat prices and inflation in major buyers like Egypt, as Russia is the world's top exporter of the grain. The trend represents a challenge for President Vladimir Putin's plan to expand exports and cement Russia's position as an agriculture superpower, giving it more international clout amid confrontation with the West over its actions in Ukraine.