Residents urged to lock up after string of vehicle robberies past Pemberton

Two vehicles were stolen from Owl Ridge north of Mount Currie between the late hours of Monday, May 27 and the early hours of Tuesday, May 28.

A Nissan Pathfinder and a Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road were taken.

Lee Brodowski’s Nissan Pathfinder was later recovered by RCMP near Suicide Hill, south of Pemberton. She believes the vehicle was loaded on a trailer. ”This has actually never happened in our community before,” said Brodowski. “We have lived here for over 20 years.”

The vehicle doesn’t appear to be damaged. The longtime resident said she heard some noise around midnight but did not leave the house to check what was going on.

Neighbours have already gathered together to make their community safer. “Some have already gotten security lights and cameras,” said Brodowski. “It definitely has upset our community. We are putting it out there so other rural area residents know we all need to make our homes more secure.”

A home camera captured the other vehicle theft. A vehicle was recorded driving up to the property. One person got out and got into the Toyota 4Runner before leaving.

Cpl. James Gilmour from the Pemberton RCMP confirmed investigations into the thefts are ongoing.

Roisin Cullen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine