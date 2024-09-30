Residents, visitors reflect on extent of Helene damage from what they saw firsthand

CBC

An Ottawa police officer who investigated a report that Hamid Ayoub held a knife to his wife's neck — eight years before he murdered her and stabbed their daughter — told his murder trial she didn't charge him because the complainant didn't want her to — despite the fact that police are obligated to lay charges regardless of what victims want.Hamid Ayoub, 63, is accused of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Hanadi Mohamed, 50, and the attempted murder of his daughter, who was then 22 a