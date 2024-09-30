Residents, visitors reflect on extent of Helene damage from what they saw firsthand
As recovery efforts begin, those returning to New Hampshire from affected areas are sharing their experiences at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
As recovery efforts begin, those returning to New Hampshire from affected areas are sharing their experiences at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
We’re on the lookout for a major hurricane in the Atlantic by the end of the week—and there’s something else brewing in the Caribbean
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
At least 105 people have died nationwide, as officials airdrop supplies to devastated areas of the US south-east.
Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.
With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.
The storm caused massive power outages, prompting search and rescue deployments as many flooded-out residents are left without power or food.
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Joyce
Alberto Martinez, a convicted murderer who was involved in the Mexican Mafia, was attacked and killed by three inmates at Calipatria State Prison.
“I’ve never seen concentrated damage like we’ve seen here.”
Starting at the surface, you would have to dig nearly 2,000 miles before reaching the Earth’s core. No one could survive that trip – and the 10,000-degree F heat once there would vaporize you anyway.
The suspect in Julie Paterson's gruesome 1999 murder proudly confessed, but questions still remain 25 years later
A man aged in his 60s is arrested after police respond to reports of a child suffering serious firearm injuries at a farm.
Jessyca Mullenberg's 1995 kidnapping shook her local Eau Claire, Wis., community
An Ottawa police officer who investigated a report that Hamid Ayoub held a knife to his wife's neck — eight years before he murdered her and stabbed their daughter — told his murder trial she didn't charge him because the complainant didn't want her to — despite the fact that police are obligated to lay charges regardless of what victims want.Hamid Ayoub, 63, is accused of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Hanadi Mohamed, 50, and the attempted murder of his daughter, who was then 22 a
People are left stranded on rooftops in Kathmandu with workers carrying out rescues on rafts.
Over 50 storm-related deaths have been reported in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia as Helene unleashes life-threatening flooding. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer reports on aerial videos showing the destruction in Helene’s aftermath.
A "spate of incidents" causes "substantial damage" across Basildon, says Essex Police.
Dog survives after being hit by car and stuck in grill for 12 hours
The City of Rock Mount said 15 people were injured during a tornado on Friday. The National Weather Service office in Raleigh estimated winds were 140 mph which is EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. Officials said four of the injuries were considered to be serious.