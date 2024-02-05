Residents Wade Through Floodwater Amid State of Emergency in Southern California

California Gov Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for parts of southern California on February 4, as an intense storm battered the region.

This footage captured by X user @Alanna8824 shows residents wading through floodwater in Santa Barbara.

A flash flood warning was in place for the area with the National Weather Service urging locals to avoid driving through inundated roads.

Flooding forced Santa Barbara Airport to close its airfield on Sunday, canceling all commercial flights. Credit: @Alanna8824 via Storyful