Residents want safety upgrades at Grey Highlands intersection

Two Grey Highlands residents have asked Grey County council to consider increased safety measures at a local intersection.

Peter Dunbar and Doug Symonds were a delegation at county council’s meeting on April 11. They requested the county look at safety measures at the intersection of Grey County Road 4 and Sideroad 35 in Grey Highlands, not far from Lake Eugenia.

“The accidents at that corner have been substantial,” Dunbar told county council at the meeting.

Dunbar said Symonds himself had been involved in a serious accident at the corner when the dump truck he was driving was hit by a van. The truck ended up in a nearby ditch and field and was destroyed.

“Doug is lucky to be alive,” he said.

The delegates suggested that brush/bush near the intersection be removed, a larger “intersection ahead” sign be installed, larger stop signs be put up at the intersection and rumble strips be added to warn drivers of the coming intersection.

“Someone has to look at this and improve it before we lose some other citizens or tourists,” Dunbar said.

County council received the report without any comments on the presentation.

“Certainly we appreciate your time and effort to come and bring these things to our attention,” said Warden Brian Milne, who advised that the county’s transportation department will have made note of the suggestions for the intersection made by the delegation.

Chris Fell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca