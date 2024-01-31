Residents Warned to Stay Off Wisconsin Lake as Drone Footage Reveals Cracks in Ice

Officials urged Wisconsin residents not to venture onto frozen lakes, as drone footage revealed fractures in the ice amid mild temperatures on Tuesday, January 30.

Video taken by the Harrison Fire Department shows conditions on Lake Winnebago, southwest of Green Bay, on Tuesday.

Temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above normal were expected to continue through the weekend, approaching or even breaking record highs, the National Weather Service said.

“Remember that no ice is 100 percent safe,” the Harrison Fire Department said. Credit: Harrison Fire Department via Storyful