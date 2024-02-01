Residents weigh in on proposed safety changes in Lancaster
Lancaster sought feedback from residents on proposed street improvement projects.
Lancaster sought feedback from residents on proposed street improvement projects.
A Frontier Airlines passenger faces three charges, including indecent exposure, after threatening to urinate in the aisle, an affidavit says.
Almost exactly one year ago, 14-year-old Adriana Kuch was attacked by a group of teens in a hallway of Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey. No one expected it to be the last week of her life.
Republican’s name submitted for prestigious award by New York GOP representative Claudia Tenney in recognition of Abraham Accords as Middle East tensions continue to simmer
Former royal aide, Paul Butler predicts that King Charles is likely to abdicate, emulating the precedent set by Queen Margrethe of Denmark. See details.
New York state Judge Arthur Engoron is poised to possibly rule as soon as Wednesday on how much Trump and co-defendants have to pay in a civil fraud case and if the ex-president can continue doing business in New York.
The Prince and Princess of Wales aren't the only ones whose pages received tweaks
David Cay Johnston recalled an old boast from the former president.
Biden family associates have repeatedly told lawmakers that they saw no improper activities.
Bradley Cooper joined his fellow best actor SAG Award nominees Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”), Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”), Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) and Colman Domingo (“Rustin”) for an hour-long conversation, during which each actor was asked to name a career-changing moment they had with a fellow actor on set. Cooper, nominated for his self-directed performance in …
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay was overshadowed by her teenage son August during a Knicks game in New York City alongside Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan
Kate Middleton's joyous family day with her loved ones amid recuperation at home revealed. Find out more here…
In an Instagram posted on January 25, 'The View' star Sara Haines announced she'll be starring on the ABC series 'What Would You Do?' starting February 18.
America's economy appears to have gone woke and is now fully supporting the reelection of Crooked Joe Biden.
The former president received a very stark message in the segment.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback poked fun at himself with fans on social media
"Nothing announced by other tours or investment groups changes LIV Golf’s positive trajectory or future plans."
The podcast host believes that the former president will get "the same kind of jury" seen with E. Jean Carroll -- they're "going to hate him" The post Megyn Kelly Says Trump ‘Has Zero Chance of Winning’ His Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The former president is telling confidants that "no amount of A-list celebrity endorsements will save" Joe Biden's reelection chances.
Megan Hargan was once again found guilty of killing her mother, Pamela, and sister, Helen
A Canadian lawyer says the five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team facing sexual assault charges also have the potential to encounter legal issues with their respective NHL teams as well. Richard McLaren, an Ontario lawyer who authored a report into Russia's sports doping at the Olympics, says players could be banned from playing in the NHL due to violating their teams' and the league's code of conduct. He says even if the players are acquitted in a criminal court, the code of c