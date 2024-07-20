Residents at wits' end as fire ants begin taking over small Gatineau park

CBC
·4 min read
The European fire ant can sting and cause painful welts and swelling, and also destroy gardens. (Sean McCann - image credit)
The European fire ant can sting and cause painful welts and swelling, and also destroy gardens. (Sean McCann - image credit)

Some residents who live near Parc Andromède in Gatineau, Que., say they're at their wits end after being plagued by a proliferation of fiery red insects that "burn" any animal or person that gets in their way.

As their name suggests, European fire ants — also known as Myrmica rubra — are an exotic species in North America, having made their way across the pond in the early 20th century. Their sting is like a painful burn or bee sting.

In a little over a century, they've moulded their local environment burgeoning their population in pockets of Quebec and Ontario, shutting out both native plants and animals.

"We were kind of surprised of actually the density of the population," said Étienne Normandin an entomologist and collection manager at the University of Montreal. He was commissioned by the City of Gatineau to conduct a study of the European red ants in the forested area that backs onto several homes along rue d'Andromède.

They found 78 colonies in and around the park and rue d'Andromède, with an estimated population of between 90,000 and 300,000 individual insects.

While out examining the area, Normandin and his team experienced the "burn."

"In a few seconds, I had hundreds of workers of the European fire ants on my legs and they were stinging" he said. "So, I can imagine the residents very close by this green area, they are being [stung]."

Nouzha Idrissi lhas lived on rue d'Andromède in Gatineau, Que., for less than a year during which time she says it's almost impossible to spend time outside because of the European fire ants.
Nouzha Idrissi lhas lived on rue d'Andromède in Gatineau, Que., for less than a year during which time she says it's almost impossible to spend time outside because of the European fire ants.

Nouzha Idrissi has lived on rue d'Andromède in Gatineau, Que., for less than a year and says it's almost impossible to spend time outside because of the European fire ants. (Radio-Canada)

One of those residents who now fears gardening in her backyard is Nouzha Idrissi.

Idrissi moved to the neighbourhood last summer and has been plagued by the fire ants ever since.

"Since there are a lot of ants, I cannot enjoy my land," she she told Radio-Canada in a French interview.

Her husband was once stung so severely his leg got infected and he had to go to the emergency department.

Cycle of invasion

Similar to beavers, the European fire ants shape their environment to suit their needs, creating tunnels in the soil that house hundreds of thousands of workers in a small space, said Normandin.

Each of those ants release a tiny amount of formic acid, throwing off the surrounding soil's pH balance, making it intolerable for many native species, but allowing some invasive flora, like Buckthorn, to thrive.

"When we went out of this epicentre ... we were seeing more diversity of plants," he said.

The ants often also drive out other animals, including rodents and birds by either stinging them or devouring their young.

Quebec doesn't consider the ants an invasive species because it hasn't expanded significantly across the province but Normandin said when that happens, the problem would likely become too big to properly control.

Some homes on rue d'Andromède in Gatineau have been invaded by red ants.
Some homes on rue d'Andromède in Gatineau have been invaded by red ants.

Some homes on rue d'Andromède have been invaded by red ants. (Patrick Foucault/Radio-Canada)

Boiling water versus insecticides

Once the ants have established themselves, they're impossible to get rid of, according to Normandin.

"You can just limit the expansion and decrease the population," he said.

Most insecticides don't work, and the only one that appears effective is Permethrin — similar to Raid.

Vancouver opted for that solution several years ago when the Van Dusen Botanical Gardens was overrun.

Because the ants prefer a shaded, humid environment like the Parc Andromède with a stream running through it, heating up the soil can spell their end in a matter of seconds.

"On a warm day it's going to look like an ant volcano exploded out of the ground," says invasive species expert on European Fire Ants.
"On a warm day it's going to look like an ant volcano exploded out of the ground," says invasive species expert on European Fire Ants.

The ants weed out many native plants by secreting a compound that makes the surrounding soil acidic. (Sean McCann)

He presented his findings to the City of Gatineau last week and offered several suggestions, including laying down a black plastic sheet on the ground on a hot, sunny day or clearcutting a swath of land between the forest and residents' backyards to make it less likely the ants would cross the unshaded ground.

Another is a method Idrissi plans to try: lining the edge of a property with concrete slabs. Because of their penchant for shade, they may hide under the slabs, but also lay eggs near the edge where it's warm.

Then residents can lift up those slabs a few times a year and pour boiling water on the hill.

Idrissi estimates that plan will cost her $6,000 and hopes it will help.

"Otherwise, we have to think about selling and leaving," she said.

City weighing options

In a French statement to CBC News, the City of Gatineau said it is reviewing Normandin's recommendations and plans to begin discussions on how to keep the blazing ants at bay.

But the city said it will depend on council's approval and obtaining any necessary permissions from the province — such as for clearcutting.

"Starting this summer, the city will undertake targeted communication actions to inform residents bordering Parc Andromède of the presence of the European red ant and provide advice to limit its spread," the city wrote.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • A man kills a grizzly bear in Montana after it attacks while he is picking berries

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 72-year-old man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked in a surprise encounter and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized, authorities said Friday.

  • Road closed after after water main break in northwest Calgary

    Calgary emergency crews had to deal with a new water main break in the northwest community of Montgomery on Friday.Calgary police said they shut down Bowness Road N.W. between 51st Street and Home Road on Friday afternoon after water began pooling onto the roadway at the intersection of 49th Street.Traffic was diverted through a parking lot in the area, according to police, and a three-way stop was instituted at the affected intersection.Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fi

  • Black bear killed after biting woman in North Vancouver

    A black bear has been killed by B.C. conservation officers after it bit a woman in North Vancouver earlier this week. The woman was gardening at home in the Deep Cove neighbourhood at about 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday when a large male black bear bit her, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS). The woman wasn't seriously injured, BCCOS says.However, the service says the bear was killed to ensure public safety. Christine Miller, co-executive director of the North Shore Black Bear S

  • 'Is he gonna bite the boat?' Video shows white shark circling Massachusetts boaters

    Video footage shows a great white shark circling a group of boaters in Massachusetts. Watch it here.

  • Trump says he will 'end the electric vehicle mandate on day one'

    Referring to eco-friendly initiatives as 'green new scam ideas,' former U.S. president Donald Trump said if he wins the presidential election in November, he would put an end to the electric vehicle mandate, which requires two-thirds of all new cars and trucks sold in the U.S. to be electric-powered within eight years.

  • Polar bear death closes Wild Canada exhibit at Calgary Zoo

    The Wild Canada exhibit at the Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo was closed on Friday after one of the zoo's two polar bears died.Jamie Dorgan, the zoo's interim CEO and COO, says the bear's death was sudden, and a necropsy will determine the cause of death."It's obviously a huge shock today," he told reporters on Friday during a news conference at the zoo.Dorgan says that at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, both polar bears were seen sparring in the lower pool — which he says is normal behaviour

  • Tons of dead fish cover major river in Brazil after alleged dumping of industrial waste

    TANQUA, Brazil (AP) — Several tons of fish have died along one of the main rivers in Brazil's Sao Paulo state after an alleged illegal dumping of industrial waste from a sugar and ethanol plant, environmental authorities and prosecutors said Wednesday.

  • Two-month-old Sumatran tiger twins get their first vet check at the Berlin zoo

    Two-month-old Sumatran tiger twins got their first vet check and their first vaccinations shots at the Berlin zoo on Thursday.

  • Havana's roads change as Cubans adopt electric bikes and vehicles

    HAVANA (Reuters) -Havana is famed for the colorful vintage cars that can still be seen puttering around its streets and are a popular subject for visitors' photographs. But these days, Cubans are just as likely to be found getting around quickly and quietly on electric scooters made with Chinese parts. "Electric motorcycles are solving a lot of problems in Cuba, they are already used for almost everything," explains Omar Cortina, a Cuban hotel worker who recently purchased his first electric vehicle - a lime-green scooter powered by a lithium battery.

  • 106 rare crocodile eggs are found in Cambodia, the biggest such discovery in 20 years

    PNOMH PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Conservationists in Cambodia found 106 eggs of rare Siamese crocodile species in a western Cambodian wildlife sanctuary, officials said Thursday, calling it the biggest discovery in the last 20 years, giving new hope for the world's rarest crocodile species' survival in the wild.

  • Video Shows Dog Trapped in Hot Parked Camper Being Rescued by Colorado Police

    Officers shared harrowing footage of a dog and a kitten being rescued from a hot trailer, while temperatures outside soared to nearly 100 degrees

  • Video shows bear walk up to front door of Florida home: Watch

    A black bear in North Port, Florida is caught on camera walking up to the front door of a resident's home.

  • Readings may hit the 40s as more heat descends on Western Canada

    Some areas will crack the 40-degree mark over the next couple of days as the latest round of heat descends on Western Canada

  • An ‘unusual and rare’ wind turbine failure is littering Nantucket beaches with debris, angering locals

    Debris from a broken offshore wind turbine has for days been washing up on Nantucket shorelines, prompting beach closures and frustrating locals at the peak of the summer season.

  • 2 Amur tiger cubs have their first public outing at Germany's Cologne Zoo

    COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Two Amur tiger cubs had their first public outing Thursday at Cologne Zoo in Germany, one of several zoos that have sought to help keep up the numbers of the rare big cats.

  • Federal government announces $89 million for conservation projects across Canada

    WEST VANCOUVER, B.C. — The federal government is spending $89 million to fund 10 greenhouse gas emission reduction projects as the government works toward the goal of conserving 30 per cent of the country's land and water by 2030.

  • Highway bridge collapses in China, killing several

    STORY: :: A highway bridge in northwest China collapsed after torrential rain:: State media say some vehicles plunged into the river, and several people were killedAccording to CCTV, the collapse occurred at 8:40 p.m. (1240 GMT) in Shangluo city on Friday (July 19) when torrential rain caused flash floods. President Xi Jinping urged all-out rescue efforts and said China is in a critical period for flood control.China's national fire and rescue authority said on Saturday it had dispatched a rescue team to the site that included 859 people, 90 vehicles, 20 boats and 41 drones.In China's central Henan province, floods caused by continuous rain trapped elderly people in a nursing home and villagers in their flooded houses on Thursday (July 18). CCTV showed footage of firefighters evacuating people on lifeboats.

  • Rising cooling demand to keep coal plants online this year, IEA says

    Global electricity demand is set to grow at its fastest pace in nearly 20 years this year, spurred by increasing demand for air conditioning as temperatures rise, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Friday. The trend, expected to continue into 2025, will support ongoing use of coal power, even as renewable energy production increases, it predicted. The increase in air conditioning use is expected to continue as the primary driver of demand growth, following a year of record global temperatures and severe heatwaves pushing grids to maintain a reliable but dirtier baseload supply from sources like coal.

  • New La Niña forecast not great for SC winter weather this year. Here’s why

    The latest La Niña forecast does not bode well for South Carolina this winter. Here’s what to know.

  • $50M Sunnyside flood barrier project digs in

    Ground has been broken on a massive project to keep Bow River flooding on the south side of Memorial Drive, away from the thousands of residents in Hillhurst and Sunnyside, but costs include the loss of hundreds of trees.The Sunnyside flood barrier — a 2.4-kilometre project costing an estimated $50 million — is designed to mitigate flood damage, last seen in 2013 when some communities were devastated. That June 2013 flood cost $6 billion in property damage and financial losses in southern Albert