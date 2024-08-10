'I respect your voices': Harris tells pro-Palestinian protesters

STORY: :: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tells pro-Palestinian protesters she respects their voices

:: Glendale, Arizona

:: August 9, 2024

:: Kamala Harris, U.S. Vice President

"An extraordinary number of folks who are here together because we love our country. We're here to fight for our democracy, which includes respecting the voices that I think that we are hearing from. (HARRIS LOOKING TOWARDS AREA IN THE CROWD WHERE PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS ARE GATHERED) And let me just say this on topic of what I think I'm hearing over there, let me just speak to that for a moment, and then I'm going to get back to the business at hand. So let me say. I have been clear, now is the time to get a ceasefire deal and get the hostage deal done. Now is the time. And the president and I are working around the clock every day to get that ceasefire deal done. And bring the hostages home. So I respect your voices, but we are here to now talk about this race in 2024."

The Uncommitted political group was organized to oppose President Joe Biden's staunch support for Israel's war, which has killed tens of thousands, displaced nearly 80 per cent of Gaza's 2.3 million people and caused severe food shortages.

The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza has prompted calls for Washington to put conditions on the billions of dollars in military funding and other assistance it provides to Israel, which has received more U.S. foreign aid since World War Two than any other country.

Israel launched its assault on the besieged Palestinian enclave in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants who killed 1,200 people and took some 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.