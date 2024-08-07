Response team from Greenville County heads to SC coast for Debby damage
Response team from Greenville County heads to SC coast for Debby damage
Response team from Greenville County heads to SC coast for Debby damage
One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. In an update Tuesday morning, the province said significant woody debris is flowing downstream along both rivers.At about 6:45 p.m. PT Monday, the leading edge of the flood had reached Big Bar on the Fraser River, about 70 kilometres downstream of the Chilcotin-Fraser conf
The province of British Columbia issued an emergency alert Monday morning after water began spilling over the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River.Gerald Pinchbeck with the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre told CBC News that water began moving over the dam around 9 a.m. PT. The province's emergency alert, sent at at 10:35 a.m. PT, urged residents anywhere along the banks of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and anywhere along the banks of the Fraser
Adam Leitman Bailey, Donald Trump and Judge Arthur Engoron (Adam Leitman Bailey, Copyrighted free use, via Wikimedia Commons, Getty)It all started very innocently, when the real estate lawyer Adam Leitman Bailey inadvertently walked into a hornet’s nest. The Feb. 16 TV spot, on NBC New York, was about Donald Trump’s trial, at which Judge Arthur Engoron had just slapped Trump […]The post Judge in Trump case rips Adam Leitman Bailey appeared first on The Real Deal.
Severe storms in Alberta on Monday brought large, damaging hail throughout the Calgary area.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's emergency management ministry says water is expected to start moving over the top of the massive landslide site currently blocking the Chilcotin River within hours.
The 40-year-old man from New South Wales is thought to be the second person in just over a month to die of a crocodile attack in Australia. Government conservation officer Daniel Guymer said the man fell into the Annan River south of Cooktown. Cooktown resident Bart Harrison said the steep bank had collapsed underneath the victim's feet, sending him more than 20ft into the river which is renowned as a crocodile habitat.
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kitchener, Ont., has been found after an Amber Alert was issued Monday, police say.The alert was issued around 7:20 p.m. and ended around 8 p.m. Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a home in the area of Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a break-and-enter and a missing person.Speaking to CBC News, Waterloo Regional Police said the girl's family had returned home on Monday and found it was broken into.
'Face to Face with Scott Peterson' will be released on Peacock on Aug. 20
"People feel something push them as they go down the stairs. Music plays randomly. Glasses move or break."
Men scattered throughout Ukraine are helping one another recover from sexual trauma inflicted by Russian troops. These are some of their stories.
A 5-year-old boy who went missing after wandering away from his own birthday party is believed to have been found dead, Idaho police said Tuesday. Matthew Glynn was last seen at home late Monday afternoon while celebrating his fifth birthday with friends and family, Boise police said. The Ada County Coroner's Office will make an official identification, though the victim is believed to be Matthew, police said.
Reaping and Sowing Imagine this dire scenario: the Atlantic Ocean's sea currents which bring warm water to Europe just collapses, making large swaths of the continent as cold as the Arctic Circle. A team of European scientists are warning in a new study in the journal Nature Communications that this collapse — along with the […]
Christopher Gregor received 20 years for aggravated manslaughter and five years for endangering the welfare of a child
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more from Calgary, Alberta.
PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, who worked closely with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, will cooperate with Arizona prosecutors in exchange for charges being dropped against her in a fake electors case, the state attorney general’s office announced Monday.
The boy had been camping with his family in California, authorities said
As kids in Louisiana prepare to return to school, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill is asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to overturn a new law requiring that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom.
District Court Judge Gary Chaney sentenced Jared James Dicus to 40 years behind bars after he plead guilty to murdering his wife Anggy Diaz last year.
Mexican authorities handed over Antonio Riano, 72, to the U.S. Marshals Service in Mexico City on Thursday, Aug. 1
The deputy sheriff who fatally shot Sonya Massey in her Illinois home last month said he believed that when the Black woman who called 911 for help unexpectedly said, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” that she intended deadly harm, according to the deputy’s field report released Monday.