“It’s my responsibility” Postecoglou reacts after 2-2 Wolves draw
Ange Postecoglou reacted after 2-2 Wolves draw by saying that it was his responsibility for the present and future of Tottenham.
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has identified his transfer targets as he aims to turnaround the fortunes of the club.The Red Devils are struggling to get results this season and performances f...
Prince Louis shows his passion for football, sporting an Aston Villa shirt and joining his family in a festive kickabout.
Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid Ambitions: A Liverpool DilemmaIn an unexpected turn of events, Liverpool’s stalwart defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly expressed his desire to depart fro...
Andre Onana would appear to have made one too many mistakes as Man United goalkeeper, with the club now looking at viable alternatives.It’s been an awful Premier League season for Man United, with R...
As much as no one wants to see Kevin De Bruyne leave Manchester City, it does appear that the City legend’s time at the club is drawing to a close. Age and injuries have finally appeared to catch up...
Manchester United are set to host Newcastle United in the Premier League on the New Year’s Eve.The Red Devils will be without their two key midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte.Fernandes pi...
Major League Soccer's winter transfer window is creeping up and new reports have provided an update on Fafà Picault's future.According to MLS insider Tom Bogert, the free agent has signed a contract...
Manchester City head to Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon aiming to turn around their torrid run of form.A frustrating draw with Everton extended City’s recent run to one win in 13...
Fiorentina are preparing a bid for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, according to reports. Meslier has been with Leeds since joining from Lorient in 2019 and has made 198 appearances for the clu...
Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly made a 2025 transfer decision as contract talks continue at Liverpool.Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the Premier League giants at the end of the current s...
Manchester United welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford for a thrilling showdown in their final Premier League fixture of 2024 on Monday.The Red Devils are in a poor run of form, having suffered th...
Heading into the New Year, Ruben Amorim and the Manchester United board have some significant decisions to make over six players’ futures. Amad Diallo, Harry Maguire, Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans, Chris...
From the latest report below, I now count a massive SEVEN clubs as being interested in signing one Chelsea player who seemingly wants out.The amount of Chelsea players who could leave the club and act...
Manchester United have a few big calls to make in the upcoming winter transfer window.Despite the senior team struggling, the United youth sides have been in good nick this term.Several youngsters hav...
Arsenal have had a disappointing first half to the Premier League season.The Gunners have been hampered by numerous injuries and they will have to cope with a significant absence for the next couple o...
The end of the year means we are almost exactly at the halfway point of the Premier League campaign.So what better time than this to hand out our awards for the campaign so far?Disagree with our selec...
And here we are. The final Premier League gameweek of 2024.While the year may be coming to an end, this gameweek also nicely represents the halfway mark of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Liverpool...
City ended their five-game winless run with a 2-0 success at Leicester.
Over the last few months, Jude Bellingham is believed to have acted as an unofficial “cheerleader” for Real Madrid in their pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold, whom they are now very close to signi...
For the longest time, it was almost taken for granted that Barcelona would opt for a pacifist approach in the upcoming January transfer window.In light of the club’s economic situation, they were no...