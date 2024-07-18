Rest of the week: A break from the heat & humidity
WLKY Meteorologist Daniel Johnson has the latest forecast.
WLKY Meteorologist Daniel Johnson has the latest forecast.
Hellen Obiri will wear the shoes to compete at the Paris 2024 Games.
The Carolina Hurricanes put Evgeny Kuznetsov on unconditional waivers on Wednesday for the purpose of terminating his contract, a move that brings an abrupt end to the talented but inconsistent centre's roller-coaster NHL career.
Move over Lululemon, Berluti and Ralph Lauren. The internet has a chosen its new favorite national uniform at the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.
The gymnast joined Skenes in Arlington, Texas, where the Pirates pitcher made his All-Star Game debut
MLB’s All-Star game needs some help, but there may not be too much to restore it. Why? Straight cash, homey.
"They don't see how hard Harry works and how good he is for Rory."
Lionel Messi faced calls on Wednesday to apologize for racist chants made by Argentina's players after they won the Copa America.
"As a past champion, I'm exempt until I'm 60. Colin's not. He's not a past champion, so he's not exempt."
If Brandon Aiyuk is traded, who will he land with?
Denmark mixed doubles badminton player Mathias Christiansen has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics, a decision his national federation on Wednesday called the result of multiple unintentional errors made in reporting his whereabouts in line with anti-doping regulations. The Badminton World Federation confirmed Christiansen's absence from the field and the removal of his team with partner Alexandra Boje from the mixed doubles draw. Badminton Denmark said Christiansen made three mistakes on his whe
The Vancouver-born forward and his wife surprised fans in May by announcing they were expecting their first child.
Just before the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday night, the newest power couple in sports showed out on the red carpet.
Sunday was an incredibly joyous occasion for Spain, as they defeated England 2-1 in the final of Euro 2024. It was particularly special for Mikel Oyarzabal, as his goal in the 86th minute proved to be...
The mother of Alexis Mac Allister has reacted to shocking scenes at the Copa America final on Sunday. She was in the middle of it all.The Copa America 2024 final was a disaster for organisers Conmebol...
With the 2024 MLB draft behind us, here is which teams experts believe had the best and worst drafts.
PARIS (AP) — Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip Wednesday in the Seine River, fulfilling a promise to show that the long-polluted waterway was clean enough to host swimming competitions during the 2024 Olympics as well as part of the opening ceremony, now only nine days away.
This is the first Chiefs training camp Swifties are paying attention to, and they are not impressed with the accommodations.
2024's final major of the year will be the British Open Championship at Royal Troon. Here are expert sleeper picks for the upcoming tournament.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — When Teoscar Hernández needed a moment to calm down during the Home Run Derby, the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger got a boost from a former teammate who just happened to be last year's champion.
How did Bronny James fare in his fourth NBA Summer League game? Check out his stats from the LA Lakers-Boston Celtics contest.