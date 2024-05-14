Restaurant Association of Maryland - Manager Apprenticeship
A new survey from AARP laid out some hard truths about Americans approaching retirement age. One-fifth of adults 50 and older have no retirement savings, and more than half (61%) are worried they...
The youngest baby boomers turn 60 years old in 2024, meaning they are only a couple years away from qualifying for Social Security retirement benefits. Their oldest boomer compatriots, born in 1946,...
Fans are not lovin' the impact of inflation on their wallets, which in turn is hurting McDonald's bottom line. So the chain is now considering a $5 meal deal.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ( TSE:AQN ) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good...
Having a hefty retirement account is great, but that alone isn't enough. If you don't understand essential retirement planning topics, you're in trouble, according to Suze Orman. On her website, she...
FREDERICKSBURG, Virginia (Reuters) -The United States could see a significant response from China following any U.S. tariff actions, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday ahead of expected new tariffs targeting certain sectors this week. Yellen, speaking to reporters after a broadband event in rural Fredericksburg, Virginia, said she and other U.S. officials had made clear to China they could reconfigure tariffs first imposed under former President Donald Trump to be more strategic, but that any changes would be narrowly targeted. She declined to give any details of expected changes in U.S. tariffs on China, but said the Biden administration would ensure Chinese officials were informed ahead of any U.S. action.
(Bloomberg) -- When the world’s top gas traders met in late April at a canal-side hotel on the outskirts of Amsterdam, the atmosphere was business-as-usual: coffee, croissants and wrangling over deals for the upcoming winter. Then came news of a leak at Europe’s biggest liquefied natural gas plant, located above the Arctic circle in Norway.Most Read from BloombergTrump Vows ‘Day One’ Executive Order Targeting Offshore WindChina to Start $138 Billion Bond Sale on Friday to Boost EconomyGameStop S
A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against the Canadian Armed Forces. It’s to help right the wrongs committed against members who say they’ve suffered racial discrimination in the military. But as Heidi Petracek reports, some say it misses the mark.
While many people keep working throughout their lives due to not being financially secure enough to retire, there's also a strong contingent of workers who keep at it because they want to, not because...
Footwear brand Converse will cut jobs as part of parent company Nike's on-going $2 billion cost savings plan, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing an internal memo. Nike had laid out a costs saving plan in December that would stretch over the next three years and also include tightening the supply of some products and reducing management layers. Nike said in February it would cut about 2% of its total workforce, impacting more than 1,600 jobs as the company looked to rein in expenses in the face of weak consumer demand for its sneakers.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — One of California's most influential agricultural companies filed a lawsuit Monday against the state to stop a contentious law to help farmworkers unionize that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom reluctantly signed two years ago after pressure from the White House. The action by the Wonderful Co. comes as it battles the United Farm Workers over a newly formed UFW local of 640 workers at one of its businesses. The $6 billion company founded by Stewart and Lynda Resnick, who have donate
Most people assume the path to wealth lies in a lucrative job at a big, established corporation. While that can certainly be true in some cases, there are also many opportunities to make money and...
(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher as signs of a tighter market vied with decreased geopolitical risks to keep prices locked in a narrow band. Most Read from BloombergTrump Vows ‘Day One’ Executive Order Targeting Offshore WindTesla Rehires Some Supercharger Workers Weeks After Musk’s CutsGameStop Shares Soar as ‘Roaring Kitty’ Revitalizes Retail FrenzyMacron Puts French Banks in Play With Plan to Transform EuropeChina to Start $138 Billion Bond Sale on Friday to Boost EconomyWest Texas Intermediat
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and oilseed and grain, fell 1.1 per cent to $81.4 billion in March. The agency says the overall decline came as sales were down in three of the seven subsectors it tracks. The motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector posted the largest drop as sales fell 5.8 per cent to $13.4 billion in March. The motor vehicle industry group dropped 7.0 per cent to $10.6 billio
The lawsuit accuses the park’s owners of neglecting the responsibility to “keep the common areas of its property safe and properly maintained.”
The great wealth transfer from baby boomers to younger generations is already underway, minting a new class of millionaires and billionaires thanks to large inheritances. But if you weren't lucky...
Merge AI efficiency with SEO mastery. Create a custom GPT for unique data analysis, uncovering valuable keyword opportunities.
Walmart (WMT) is set to cut hundreds of jobs and ask remote workers to come back to the office, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The move is seen as a cost-cutting measure to maintain profits, as earlier in the year, the company shut down its startup incubator and is set to shut down Walmart Health centers. Yahoo Finance Anchors Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down the latest development for Walmart and what it could mean for the company moving forward. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief. This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino
Your first gig probably won't come with a big salary, an impressive benefits package or much prestige -- but it might be the most important job you ever have. That's because it's your introduction to...
Once you retire, you want your financial life to be as uneventful as possible. If you're like most retirees, you'll be living on a combination of investment income and Social Security benefits, and...