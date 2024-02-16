This restaurant from Chicago famous for frosé is finally making its Miami debut

The Hampton Social may have been born in Chicago, but its goal is to make you feel like you’re at a seaside resort.

One in the Hamptons, of course.

The brand is opening its first restaurant in Miami — there are locations already in Orlando, Naples and Delray Beach — on the second floor of Mary Brickell Village. And it’s bringing the brand’s “rosé all day” mentality.

Brad Parker, founder of Parker Hospitality, which created The Hampton Social, said in a statement that walking into the restaurant is supposed to feel “like you’re on vacation.”

“Socializing has always been central to our concept, and our space is designed for you to stay, hang out with friends and enjoy really great food, cocktails, and, of course, rosé.”

The theme is nautical, with the new restaurant seating about 300 people inside and on an outdoor terrace. The dining room is about 8,000 square feet and has windows that can open for Miami’s 10 minutes of spring, while a private dining area comes with its own outdoor balcony.

The outdoor terrace of The Hampton Social, which is opening in Mary Brickell Village.

The menu highlights coastal cuisine. Think lobster rolls, seafood towers, crab cakes, grilled octopus. On the weekends, brunch specialties include crab cake Benedict.

Hampton Social is known for its signature Hampton Frosé (this is a frozen rosé cocktail, for the uninitiated). The wine list pays special attention to the pink stuff — remember the “rosé all day” mindset mentioned earlier? — but you can also order classic or signature cocktails.

The specialty drinks include a beverage called I Gliterally Can’t, with strawberry gin, sparkling rosé, passoa passionfruit, lemon and glitter balls that can be purchased by the glass or to share in a large seashell. You can order the Hampton Frosé, made with vodka, rosé and peach puree, that way, too.

Parker Hospitality plans to expand its brand further, with locations in Denver, Atlanta and Dallas.

The nautically-themed interior of The Hampton Social in Brickell.

The Hampton Social

Where: 900 S. Miami Ave., Suite 220, Miami

Opening: Feb. 21

Reservations: OpenTable

More information: www.thehamptonsocial.com/miami or 786-772-1100