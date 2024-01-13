Restaurant, ice cream shop reopen after Sandman hotel explosion in downtown Fort Worth

A small, family-owned burger grill and Thai cafe will reopen Jan. 16 after losing a desperately needed week’s business to the devastating explosion Jan. 8 at the nearby Sandman Signature hotel.

J’s Burgers N’ More, a 35-year downtown favorite for inexpensive burgers, breakfasts and Thai lunches, was undamaged but could not open for days along with other Throckmorton Street businesses in what firefighters called a dangerous “hot zone” around the apparent gas explosion.

At least 21 people were injured, one critically, in the blast that damaged a basement Asian restaurant, Musume, and the first two floors of the Sandman, in the 102-year-old W.T. Waggoner Building, 810 Houston St.

La’Creamian, a premium ice cream and coffee shop at 215 W. Eighth St., also wll reopen Jan. 16 after replacing its stock, owner Lisa Jackson said.

Three bars already reopened, according to social media:

▪ Winchester Tavern, downstairs at 903 Throckmorton St., resumed business Friday.

▪ The Archibald Bar, 902 Houston St., reopened.

▪ Basic Bar, 904 Houston St., reopened Thursday.

J’s Burgers N’ More is a downtown breakfast-burgers and Thai food cafe.

J’s Burgers N’ More owner Dee Chirabandhu met with gas company workers Friday, she said. Her restaurant was undamaged, she said.

La’Creamian’s only damage was an out-of-place ceiling tile, Jackson said. But the 8-month-old shop lost its entire inventory of premium ice creams such as rum raisin or butterscotch and had to make new batches.