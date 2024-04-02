A new restaurant has opened at this busy spot in the Midlands. Check out what they’ve got

There’s a new spot for breakfast and lunch offerings in the heart of Lexington.

The Hangar Provisions restaurant held its grand opening Monday, April 1, at 109-U Old Chapin Road in Lexington. That’s in the Shoppes at Flight Deck retail development that includes a host of restaurants and businesses. The Hangar Provisions is on the north end of the plaza, near the Flight Deck restaurant and Ferrara Pizza & Pasta.

“Super excited to share that The Hangar Provisions is officially open for business,” the business said in a Monday Facebook post. “Can’t wait to see you all and share some amazing brews, chews, and vibes with you! Come on by, your next favorite breakfast/lunch spot is waiting!”

The Hangar Provisions has a number of items on its breakfast menu, including avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches and the Breakky Burrito, which comes stuffed with eggs, white cheddar, bacon and black beans and is served with pico de gallo and sour cream.

The restaurant also carries salads, smoothies and juices and has an extensive lunch menu of sandwiches, including the Apache, which comes with turkey, bacon, spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper and mayo on sourdough bread.

The new eatery also will be carrying the famed crusty bread from nearby Keg Cowboy, according to the Hangar’s Facebook.

The Hangar Provisions has debuted in a high-traffic, busy area of Lexington, just north of downtown. About 9,400 cars per day travel down Old Chapin Road in that area, and about 31,000 cars per day travel down nearby Columbia Avenue, per state Department of Transportation statistics.