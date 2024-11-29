Restaurant sees recording-breaking Thanksgiving diners
Restaurant sees recording-breaking Thanksgiving diners
Restaurant sees recording-breaking Thanksgiving diners
Social media users sarcastically celebrated Donald Trump’s fictional victory in his discussion with Claudia Sheinbaum.
Former congressman’s comments came as Trump bashed ‘Radical Left Lunatics’ on social media
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Here's what Prince William has planned for his step-mother Queen Camilla once he becomes King.
OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney says Canada didn't live up to its values on immigration over the last few years as it allowed more people into the country than it could absorb.
Middleton fully intends to get rid of the tradition in favor of a more "middle-class" holiday.
Things are never quiet in Prince William's life – although that now appears to be down to Prince Louis' incredibly noisy new hobby!
I'm a Celebrity's Tulisa Contostavlos recently revealed she is demisexual - here's what it means.
Modern Family star Sofia Vergara celebrated Thanksgiving with her family in Colombia
The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum also posted photos from her holiday prep to Instagram
Up In Smoke In Northern California, a group of recent high school graduates have died in a Cybertruck inferno. As San Francisco's KTVU reports, four young people who graduated high school last year in the town of Piedmont had been inside the Tesla vehicle when it slammed into a barrier and caught fire in the middle […]
Tallulah and Scout Willis wrote that they are "grateful" in the Thanksgiving tribute
"Russia is becoming a bad place for business," the MoD said.
The behavior is also known as "backburnering" and it's more common than you think.
When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.
Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are the primary driver of overdose deaths in the US
BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia's acts of sabotage against Western targets may eventually prompt NATO to consider invoking the alliance's Article 5 mutual defence clause, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service said on Wednesday. Speaking at an event of the DGAP think tank in Berlin on Wednesday, Bundesnachrichtendienst chief Bruno Kahl said he expected Moscow to further step up its hybrid warfare. "The extensive use of hybrid measures by Russia increases the risk that NATO will eventually consider invoking its Article 5 mutual defence clause," he noted.
The Duke of Sussex fled the UK in 2020 and this candid clip reveals a big motivation behind the mammoth family move with Meghan Markle
King Charles and Queen Camilla's official Scottish home, Palace of Holyroodhouse, has had a jaw-dropping makeover – check out the photos
"I didn’t really feel sorry for him," said Jane Rosenberg.