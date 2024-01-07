From new restaurants to new hotels, these are the best openings in the US this past year

Each year, USA TODAY 10Best teams up with a panel of travel experts to nominate the year's best new openings in each of multiple categories: Best New Hotel, Best New Attraction, Best New Cruise Itinerary, Best New Restaurant, Best New Theme Park Attraction, Best New Festival and Best New Museum. Over a period of four weeks, 10Best readers voted for their favorite new arrivals, and the results are in.

Click on each category below to see the full winners list:

Best New Attraction: Little Plumeria Farms in Haleiwa, Hawaii

Take in the beauty of Hawaii at Little Plumeria Farms

The splendor of the Aloha State is on full display at Little Plumeria Farms, a 20-acre estate that's been gracing the shores of Oahu since the early '70s. Opened to the public in 2023, vibrant flowers are the main attraction around here, with hour-long farm tours providing guests with an opportunity to bask in stunning landscapes and even take home a few plants of their own.

Full list of winners: Best New Attraction »

Best New Cruise Itinerary: Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island in Margaritaville at Sea

This new cruise itinerary brings a bit of Jimmy Buffet to the open seas

Margaritaville at Sea combines the iconic Margaritaville lifestyle with a floating island vacation, from Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island on this three-day/two-night sail. The cruise features nonstop casino action, thrilling live shows, and shore excursions like swimming with dolphins or snorkeling with turtles.

The ship features a Stars on the Water Theater showing live concert and dance productions, so there isn't a chance you'll be without entertainment on this happening voyage.

Full list of winners: Best New Cruise Itinerary »

Best New Festival: Troy Art Block in Troy, New York

Troy Art Block is an art-lover's paradise

Started as a way to create a unique art destination for aficionados in the region, Troy Art Block commissioned 27 temporary murals for the town from multiple artists, including Aerosol Kingdom and Joe Iurato. In addition to the murals, there were panel discussions, live painting, and a block party to draw attention to local businesses.

Story continues

Full list of winners: Best New Festival »

Best New Hotel: Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach in Oxnard, California

Get away from the hustle and bustle with a stay at Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach

This all-suite resort is just 60 miles from Los Angeles International Airport — a complete retreat with beachfront rooms, a cabana-lined pool, a refined dining venue, food truck, and nearby gear rental for activities. Whether guests prefer to lounge or stay active, there's something for everyone at Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach.

Full list of winners: Best New Hotel »

Best New Museum: Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Learn more about the location of Gettysburg itself at Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum

While Gettysburg is best known for its eponymous 1863 Civil War battle, there's far more to this Pennsylvania borough than this famous skirmish. At the Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum, guests can discover firsthand accounts from residents both before and after the war, while the "Caught in the Crossfire" exhibit invites museum visitors to experience the battle from within a reconstructed farmhouse.

Full list of winners: Best New Museum »

Best New Restaurant: Otto's High Dive in Orlando, Florida

A lively ambiance and amazing food await at Otto's High Dive

At Otto's High Dive in Orlando, you've got a bar, cafe, and eatery all in one. This Cuban restaurant was awarded a Bib Gourmand by Michelin and features Floridian and Cuban cuisine with tropical influences.

Step in for lechon asado (roasted pork) or ropa vieja (braised short rib), and make sure to show up early for their weekday happy hours, where you can knock down Cuba Libre highballs, classic mojitos, or other well-mixed libations.

Full list of winners: Best New Restaurant »

Best New Theme Park Attraction: Primordial at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah

Don't miss a ride on brand-new Primordial at Lagoon Amusement Park

The largest theme park in Utah unveiled an entirely new attraction in September 2023, with Lagoon Amusement Park's Primordial coaster. The experience features sudden drops, a shooting game, and top speeds of 40 mph.

Full list of winners: Best New Theme Park Attraction »

Congratulations to all these winners! Remember to visit 10best.usatoday.com daily to vote in our other Readers' Choice Awards contests.

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: What are the best new restaurants, hotels and attractions of the year?