Restored Parc de l'Espoir gives LGBTQ2+ Montrealers a place to grieve victims of the AIDS crisis

·3 min read
Rogre LeClerc says the Parc de l&#39;Espoir was the only place members of Montreal&#39;s gay community could gather to mourn loved ones who died of HIV/AIDS. (Charles Contant/CBC - image credit)
Rogre LeClerc says the Parc de l'Espoir was the only place members of Montreal's gay community could gather to mourn loved ones who died of HIV/AIDS. (Charles Contant/CBC - image credit)

For gay rights advocate Roger LeClerc, the Parc de l'Espoir has long been a space for his community to grieve.

Located on the corner of Panet Street and Ste-Catherine Street E., the newly renovated park boasts a massive red ribbon at its centre, the universal symbol of support for people living with HIV.

The City of Montreal reopened the public park at the heart of the Village Tuesday, after two years of renovations.

"We celebrate their life, their joy and their pain," LeClerc said at the inauguration. "Our gay community hasn't fully grieved that period, not really."

For more than 20 years, members of the LGBTQ2+ community have gathered at the Parc l'Espoir to commemorate lives lost to HIV/AIDS.

Its redesign was two years in the making, but the park's creation can be traced to AIDS activism group ACT UP Montreal and other survivors' grassroots initiatives.

Charles Contant/CBC
Charles Contant/CBC

After years of consultations with the community, landscape architects Marc Pageau, Christian Deshaies and Mike Hogins were chosen to design the original park. The Parc de l'Espoir first opened officially in 1997.

LeClerc says he's very happy with the "bright, very large" park that is emblematic of Montreal's expansive LGBTQ2+ community. He said he dreamed of the day the park would no longer be needed to memorialize new AIDS victims.

"In that time, we were going to funerals almost every day," LeClerc said. "It was a terrible period and for me, it was war."

"I always say I'm not proud to be gay, I'm proud to be here and to still be here."

Gay rights activist Michael Hendricks, one of the original members of ACT UP Montreal, says the park became a natural meeting place for protesters at the end of demonstrations in the Village. But over time, Montreal's gay community used it as a space for grieving.

Charles Contant/CBC
Charles Contant/CBC

Throughout the years, people began hanging ribbons on trees in the park, leaving photos and other mementos to commemorate those they lost .

"We were not naive. You couldn't have a normal funeral with a body that was infected with HIV," LeClerc said. "Very few funeral homes would even take the body."

Those who needed a place to grieve peacefully could do so in the park.

In the 1990s, Hendricks was one of the figures who fought for the park to become a memorial site for members of the gay community who died of HIV/AIDS, staving off merchants who wanted to buy the land and politicians who wanted to sell it.

Charles Contant/CBC
Charles Contant/CBC

"It's incredible. We never thought we would ever capture the spirit of the original park," he said. "[Now,] it's even better."

Despite some more trees and the space quadrupling in size, Hendricks says this iteration of the park preserves symbols of the past. Case in point, the sign installed on Oct. 2, 1994, dedicated to Quebecers who succumbed to HIV, is fixed to the ground, even though it's blanketed in rust.

But he and LeClerc hope the park is embraced by the next generation, too.

"I hope the community will take that place for its own," LeClerc said. "Because it's their space."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden announced he would stick to his predecessor's plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Republican reaction was mixed and largely muted. Foreign policy had become so contentious that the party's own leaders had no single position on the end of the nation's longest war. But the fall of the Afghan government and the Taliban's swift return to power have, at least for now, reunited Republicans in criticism of Biden. Longtime opponents of a withdrawal a

  • Takeaway.com posts operating loss of $224 million, sees improvement in second half

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected operating loss of 190 million euros ($224 million) for the first half of 2021. Figures were adjusted to reflect Takeaway's $7.3 billion acquisition of U.S. peer GrubHub in June. Chief Executive Officer Jitse Groen said in a statement that Just Eat Takeaway.com invested significantly in operations in the first six months of this year.

  • A woman faces second-degree-murder charges in Leduc assault leaving one man dead

    LEDUC, Alta. — A Lac La Biche woman will be back in court later this week after a weekend assault in Leduc left a man dead. RCMP, Fire and EMS were called to the scene on Sparrow Drive near Airport Road at around 3 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an aggravated assault. Upon their arrival, they found a seriously wounded man, identified as 44-year-old Patrick Ford of Port Alberni, BC, who died as a result of his injuries. A female suspect was arrested at the scene. Thirty-three-year-old Tyra Philli

  • Campsites evacuated as France battles wildfire near Saint-Tropez

    GRIMAUD, France (Reuters) -French firefighters hampered by strong winds were battling to contain a wildfire in the hills behind the coastal town of Saint-Tropez on Tuesday as campsites packed with holidaymakers were evacuated. Around 900 firefighters and planes carrying water were tackling the fire but it was still not under control nearly a day after it began at a highway service area, authorities said. French President Emmanuel Macron left his nearby summer retreat to thank the firefighters for their efforts.

  • Alberta Education minister cleared in ethics investigation but 'unanswered questions' remain

    An ethics investigation has cleared the education minister in the selection of a company in her riding that supplied reusable masks to schools throughout the province. Ethics commissioner Marguerite Trussler launched an investigation after a complaint was made in January over a contract awarded to IFR Workwear Inc. IFR was one of two companies that supplied 1.7 million masks for students last fall. The bulk of the orders, valued at $4.2 million, were with the U.S multinational Old Navy, which su

  • Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefited Taliban

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Built and trained at a two-decade cost of $83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely — in some cases without a shot fired — that the ultimate beneficiary of the American investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power but also U.S.-supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more. The Taliban captured an array of modern military equipment when they overran Afghan forces who failed to defend district centers.

  • Dr. James Makokis urges all First Nations to stay vigilant with health measures and get vaccinated

    (ANNews) – Despite lifting the majority of their COVID-19 restrictions, the Government of Alberta has announced public health measures that were set to expire this week will stay in place until September 27. The restrictions remaining in place until the 27th are: Mandatory masking orders in public transit, school buses, taxis and ride-shares; Mandatory isolation for 10 days for those with COVID-19 symptoms or positive test results; and Testing for any symptomatic individual. Alberta Chief Medica

  • Minor among 13 arrested at blockade protesting old-growth logging on Vancouver Island

    LAKE COWICHAN, B.C. — Another 13 people, including a minor, were arrested as RCMP officers continued to enforce a BC Supreme Court injunction order in the Fairy Creek Watershed area. Police say protesters used locking or tripod-like devices, deep trenches and destroyed portions of the Granite Mainline Forest Service Road to block access. One officer was injured while working in one of the trenches, and was sent to hospital for treatment. Of the 13 people arrested, 10 are charged with contempt of

  • Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city

    SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters faced dangerously windy weather Tuesday as they struggled to keep the nation's largest wildfire from moving toward a Northern California city and other small mountain communities. Forecasters issued red flag warnings of critical fire weather conditions including gusts up to 40 mph (64 kph) from late morning to near midnight. The warnings came after the Dixie Fire grew explosively from winds spawned by a new weather system that arrived Monday afternoon. It w

  • Crash of twin-engine plane at Thunder Bay airport leaves 1 dead

    A twin-engine airplane crashed Monday evening at Thunder Bay's airport in northwestern Ontario, leaving one person dead. In a written statement, airport president and chief executive officer Ed Schmidtke confirmed a twin-engine airplane crashed just after 9 p.m. ET and there was one fatality. The name of the individual hasn't been released. Schmidtke said the airport's operations specialists, along with Thunder Bay police, firefighters and paramedics, responded to the incident. The scene is bein

  • Tesla expands legal, external relations workforce in China

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is hiring managers for legal and external relations teams in China, according to a job post on its Wechat account, as the electric-car maker faces public scrutiny in the country over safety and customer service complaints. U.S.-headquartered Tesla, which is making electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, is hiring external relation managers in several Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, according to the post. The job advertisement did not go into details of external relation positions, but separate posts showed the managers will handle government relations as well.

  • Taliban, striking dovish tone, pledge peace and women's rights under Islam

    KABUL (Reuters) -The Taliban said on Tuesday they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law, as they held their first official news briefing since their lightning seizure of Kabul. The Taliban announcements, short on details but suggesting a softer line than during their rule 20 years ago, came as the United States and Western allies resumed evacuating diplomats and civilians the day after scenes of chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans thronged the runway. "We don't want any internal or external enemies," the movement's main spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said.

  • Campus Life Is Returning. Will Toxic Drug Deaths Increase Too?

    Students returning to the post-secondary party scene this fall will be at a greater risk of overdose unless universities and government do more to bring harm reduction services to campus, advocates are warning. While classes have moved online over the last 18 months, the illicit drug supply has become increasingly unpredictable, toxic and more deadly. And students who use substances occasionally or recreationally may not be familiar with the changed drug supply or be in the habit of testing thei

  • Get immunized, TPH says, as almost 99% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 not fully vaccinated

    Since May 1, 98.7 per cent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Toronto had not been fully vaccinated, Toronto Public Health says. As daily case counts in Ontario climb to well over 500 per day, doctors warn the province is likely already in the grips of its fourth wave. On Monday, 526 new infections were announced province-wide in Ontario. Of that number, the Ministry of Health says 353, or about 67 per cent, of the additional infections were in people who were unvaccinated. Some 113, or r

  • Afghanistan latest: Taliban pledge to respect women's rights 'within Islamic law'

    At their first news conference in Kabul since taking power, the Taliban sought to give assurances on women's rights, the safety of Afghan workers, and media freedom.View on euronews

  • New Mexico to ask about sexual orientation in public surveys

    SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will begin routinely collecting demographic data about sexual orientation and gender identity during government surveys under an executive order signed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The order on Monday responds to growing concerns that basic demographic information about lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender populations is being left out of an array of studies that shape public policy and governmental planning decisions. California lawmakers in 2015

  • EV startups hunt for low-cost roads to mass production

    Electric car and van startups racing to become the next Tesla Inc all want to avoid Elon Musk's journey through "manufacturing hell." But electric vehicle firms such as UK van company Arrival SA and Fisker Inc are taking very different roads to overcome the challenges of profitable mass production that almost broke Tesla. Rivian has raised around $10.5 billion from Amazon.com Inc, Ford Motor Co and others as it ramps up production to build electric vans, pickups and SUVs.

  • Canada's Conservatives promise job boom to challenge Trudeau

    Canada's main opposition Conservative Party set out its election platform on Monday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top rival pledging to bring back jobs lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and to balance the federal budget within 10 years. Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, speaking on the first full day of campaigning ahead of the Sept. 20 vote, also said he would scrap the governing Liberal Party's national daycare plan and again opposed a vaccine mandate for federal government workers. Trudeau launched the campaign on Sunday, two years ahead of schedule, hoping that high vaccination rates and a post-pandemic economic rebound will help him regain a parliamentary majority.

  • Two Holocaust researchers, including Ottawa professor, win libel case on appeal in Poland

    WARSAW, Poland — An appellate court in Poland on Monday rejected a lawsuit brought against two Holocaust scholars - one of them an Ottawa professor - in a case that has been closely watched because it was expected to serve as a precedent for research into the highly sensitive area of Polish behavior toward Jews during the Second World War. Poland is governed by a nationalist conservative party that has sought to promote remembrance of Polish heroism and suffering during the wartime German occupa

  • Parks Canada seeks public's help to find causes of lake trout decline at Kingsmere Lake, Sask.

    Research at Prince Albert National Park has found a 45 per cent decline in the lake trout population at Kingsmere Lake. Parks Canada is seeking the public's help to understand why. It is asking anglers who use the lake to participate in a survey and to get an endorsement card and numbered tag in addition to a national park fishing licence. "When you return your completed endorsement cards or unused tags to the Visitor Centre or a collection box, this data is analyzed and provides estimates of th