Restrictions after deadly virus detected in sheep

A sheep in Norfolk has become the first animal to test positive for the bluetongue virus since March.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said a case was confirmed on a farm close to Haddiscoe, near Beccles.

A 20km (12.4 mile) temporary control zone (TCZ) has been put in place, restricting the movement of livestock.

Last winter, a similar TCZ was in force around a farm in the Norfolk town of Acle after a number of animals tested positive. Restrictions were lifted in February.

Bluetongue is spread by the bites of midges and can cause infertility and breathing problems in sheep, cattle and goats.

Defra said the disease could prove fatal for infected animals "in the most severe cases".

However, it does not affect people or food safety.

'High risk of spread'

A Defra statement said: "There have been a rising number of the cases in Northern Europe and the chief veterinary officer recently called for increased vigilance and responsible sourcing of livestock.

"Farmers should continue to monitor their animals frequently for clinical signs and report suspicion of disease immediately.

"They should also make sure their animals and land are registered with the Animal and Plant Health Agency so keepers can be kept informed and animals easily located."

Defra said surveillance was under way to determine if the virus was currently circulating in the UK.

However, given the current temperatures and midge activity, there was a "high risk of onward spread".

