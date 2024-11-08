Results expected in B.C. election recounts, confirming if NDP keeps majority

VANCOUVER — Judicial recounts in British Columbia's provincial election should wrap up today, confirming whether Premier David Eby's New Democrats hang onto their one-seat majority almost three weeks after the vote.

Most attention will be on the closest race of Surrey-Guildford, where the NDP were ahead by a mere 27 votes, a margin narrow enough to trigger a hand recount of more than 19,000 ballots that's being overseen by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

Elections BC spokesman Andrew Watson says the recounts are on track to conclude today, but certification won't happen until next week following an appeal period.

While recounts aren't uncommon in B.C. elections, result changes because of them are rare, with only one race overturned in the province in at least the past 20 years.

That was when Independent Vicki Huntington went from trailing by two votes in Delta South to winning by 32 in a 2009 judicial recount.

Recounts can be requested after the initial count in an election for a variety of reasons, while judicial recounts are usually triggered after the so-called "final count" when the margin is less than 1/500th of the number of votes cast.

There have already been two full hand recounts this election, in Surrey City Centre and Juan de Fuca-Malahat, and both only resulted in a few votes changing sides.

A partial recount of votes that went through one tabulator in Kelowna Centre saw the margin change by four votes, while a full judicial recount is currently underway in the same riding, narrowly won by the B.C. Conservatives.

The number of votes changing hands in recounts has generally shrunk in B.C. in recent years.

Judicial recounts in West Vancouver-Sea to Sky in 2020 and Coquitlam-Maillardville in 2013 saw margins change by 19 and six votes respectively.

In 2005, there were a record eight recounts after the initial tally, changing margins by an average of 62 votes, while one judicial recount changed the margin in Vancouver-Burrard by seven.

The Election Act says the deadline to appeal results after judicial recounts must be filed with the court within two days after they are declared, but Watson says that due to Remembrance Day on Monday, that period ends at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

When an appeal is filed, it must be heard no later than 10 days after the registrar receives the notice of appeal.

A partial recount is also taking place in Prince George-Mackenzie to tally votes from an uncounted ballot box that contained about 861 votes.

The Prince George recount won't change the outcome because the B.C. Conservative candidate there won by more than 5,000 votes.

If neither Surrey-Guildford nor Kelowna Centre change hands, the NDP will have 47 seats and the Conservatives 44, while the Greens have two seats in the 93-riding legislature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press