Resurfaced Video Shows Gordon Ramsay's Son Absolutely Eviscerating His Food

Gordon Ramsay might be a Michelin-starred chef, but not everyone is a fan of everything he cooks. Fans have previously slammed his scrambled and fried egg technique, despite his own claims it's the "perfect" way to make the breakfast dish. Now, in a resurfaced video from British GQ, even his own son Jack is roasting his dad's eggs.

After Ramsay asked his son to rate his eggs on a scale of one to 10, Jack was quick to clap back.

"Well, I like them differently to you," he said with a laugh. "I like the diner style. I don’t want this French creamy stuff I have to eat with a spoon. I like to be able to stab my eggs and pick them up."

Gordon, naturally, was aghast.

"Hold up a minute, now you’re sounding like f---ing Jamie Oliver," he said. "So you don’t like my scrambled eggs? All those years with sour cream and a little bit of chives and fluffy."

Jack explains that it's less about the flavor and more about the time commitment it takes to prepare his dad's version. "Yeah, it's good, but it takes 15 minutes," he continued. "I like to just stick them in the frying pan. Done in 30 seconds."

However, that only seemed to upset his celebrity chef father even more.

"You cook scrambled eggs in a frying pan?!" Gordon said, shocked. "It's called a frying pan because you fry f---ing eggs in there."

British GQ

"Why do you think I don't want to be a chef?" Jack shot back.

Fans have definitely sided with Ramsay's son on the subject. They trolled the celeb chef for overusing olive oil and butter and the runny nature of his eggs.

"I will never agree with how Gordon cooks his eggs," one user wrote. "All I see is a whole lot of not done yet," another commented on TikTok. "He makes such a big deal out of his scrambled eggs," another wrote. "Literally any diner in the U.S. makes fantastic scrambled eggs."



Over on YouTube, fans love that Jack is standing up to his dad. "I love that Jack expresses his own opinion, like with the eggs, without being intimidated by his dad," one wrote.



"I love how offended Gordon was when Jack started critiquing his scrambled eggs," wrote another.

At least his Eggs Benedict recipe, which features poached eggs and a warm hollandaise sauce, seemed to get fans' approval. One even said "watching him cook is like watching Bob Ross paint." We're gonna need Jack to weigh in on this one too.

