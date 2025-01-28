Retail crime: Record levels of theft and violence in our shops

Associated Press

Authorities have planned a news conference for Thursday to discuss the case of Sharon Kinne, who was charged before her 25th birthday with killing her Missouri husband, her boyfriend’s wife and a man she’d picked up in a Mexican bar. An FBI spokeswoman directed questions to the Jackson County sheriff's office in Missouri, which said it couldn't confirm any information before the news conference, including whether she had died. “We hope that by bringing closure to this case, we can provide a sense of resolution not only to the friends and families of the innocent victims she murdered but also to those who were affected by her actions, including her loved ones,” the sheriff's department said in announcing the news conference.