Retail Me Not holiday savings

Latest Stories
- CBC
She helped thousands get COVID-19 shots. Now she's on the hook for $600K
A Kingston, Ont., doctor celebrated for organizing drive-thru vaccination clinics that helped thousands get shots at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is now being ordered to pay back more than $600,000 in fees for those same services.Dr. Elaine Ma said she organized 45 mass vaccination clinics that administered roughly 35,000 doses between April 2021 and the following February.Her work was recognized by the Ontario College of Family Physicians, which granted her its Award of Excellence in 202
- CBC
Halifax Walmart removing equipment after worker found dead
The commercial bakery oven where a 19-year-old woman was found dead in a Halifax Walmart is being removed, the company has said.The body of Gursimran Kaur, who was an employee of the store, was discovered there on Oct. 19.A few days later, Nova Scotia's Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration placed a stop-work order on the bakery and a piece of equipment.The order was lifted on the evening of Oct. 28 when "compliance was confirmed" according to the department.A statement from Walmart descr
- CBC
Homicide investigation launched after body found in Fraser River identified as missing woman's
Homicide investigators have identified remains found in the Fraser River in Richmond, B.C., as those of a Surrey woman who was reported missing in February.Navdeep Kaur, 28, was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the 7800 block of Surrey, according to Surrey RCMP.In a statement at the time, police said that family was concerned for her health and well-being, and it was out of character for her not to contact them.On July 23, Richmond RCMP said they had found human remains in the Fraser
- CBC
Toronto crypto company CEO kidnapped, held for $1M ransom before being released
The head of a company specializing in cryptocurrency was kidnapped and held for ransom in downtown Toronto during rush hour Wednesday. Police were called about a kidnapping in the area of University Avenue and Richmond Street W. just before 6 p.m., says a spokesperson with the Toronto Police Service. The suspects forced the victim into a vehicle and made a demand for money, the spokesperson said. The man was later located in Centennial Park in Etobicoke uninjured.CBC Toronto has learned the vict
- The Canadian Press
Man who used legal loophole to live rent-free for years in NYC hotel found unfit to stand trial
NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with fraud for claiming to own a storied Manhattan hotel where he had been living rent-free for years has been found unfit to stand trial, prosecutors said Wednesday.
- People
Couple Woke Up to Toddler Missing From Crib in 1986. A Suspect Was Just Accused of Kidnapping, Sex Assault
David Mundt was arrested in connection with two cases of kidnapping and sexual assault in Texas and Arizona, police said
- LA Times
San Diego man sentenced to two years for sexually abusing teenager aboard flight
Ryan Coffey was sentenced to two years in prison, 10 years of supervised release afterward and saddled with just under $11,000 in fines and restitution for sexually molesting a 14-year-old.
- PA Media: UK News
Manhunt launched for tattooed former actor released early from prison
Jason Hoganson, 53, is wanted over an alleged breach of his licence conditions by Northumbria Police.
- CNN
Workers found human bones by Hoover Dam in 2009. 15 years later, officials identified the John Doe
With the help of forensic genetic genealogy, Arizona authorities recently identified the remnants of a man whose case went unsolved for 15 years
- People
Calif. Man Allegedly Drugged and Sexually Assaulted 9 Women, Including One Who Died as a Result: Prosecutors
Michael DiGiorgio is charged with murder along with several other sex crimes
- CBC
2 dealership employees busted in alleged $2M stolen car scam
Two men are facing a total of 176 charges, police say, linked to an alleged stolen vehicle operation running out of a legitimate Toronto car dealership."Altogether, their activities have caused financial loss of approximately $2.18 million, which affected both the dealership and unsuspecting members of the public," Det. Dan Kraehling said at a news conference Wednesday.Police say that beginning in August, investigators learned that two men — who were employed at what Kraehling described as a "na
- People
Colorado Tourists Charged, Allegedly Jumped Fence and Stole Artifacts from Historic Cowboy Camp
Roxanne McKnight and Dusty Spencer were charged by misdemeanor information on Monday, Nov. 4
- PA Media: UK News
XL bully put down after girl, 10, dies in fatal attack by family’s pet dog
Savannah Bentham, from the Malton area of North Yorkshire, was fatally attacked by her family’s pet dog on Friday
- People
Okla. Mom Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter to Man While Buying Meth and Hasn’t Seen Her Since: Police
Ashley Rowland, 39, was arrested and charged with child abandonment, say police
- People
Woman Reported Missing by Husband After She Was Last Seen at Texas Home, Leaving Without Phone or Car
Police said it was reported that Melonie Ballenger "was last seen at her home" at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3
- CBC
Video captures pair setting movie theatre ablaze in suspected arson
Police have released video of a pair of suspects setting a Richmond Hill movie theatre ablaze over the weekend and are asking for the public's help to track them down.The fire happened Sunday in the area of East Beaver Creek and Highway 7, where police were called at about 11:10 p.m. No one was injured but there were people on the second floor, York Regional Police said in a news release on Tuesday.Security camera footage released by police appears to show a grey SUV stopping in front of the mov
- CBC
Conservative MPs want Tom Clark to answer more questions about $9M condo purchase
Conservative MPs want New York Consul General Tom Clark to appear again before a parliamentary committee after the release of documents that show he expressed concerns about the suitability of his official residence in the city.Since the purchase of the new $9 million luxury apartment became public in July, the acquisition has been criticized by opposition MPs as overly lavish in light of the cost of living challenges facing Canadians.MPs have been probing the purchase for months. They've spoken
- People
Woman Gets Lost While Mushroom Hunting with Significant Other, Then Spends Night Alone in Oregon Forest
"I was so blessed to have such a wonderful, great spirited group find me," the rescued woman wrote on Facebook
- CBC
Weapons seen at pro-India protest near Hindu temple in Brampton, Peel police say
Peel police issued a public safety alert Monday evening, after they said some participants were wielding weapons at a demonstration near a Hindu temple in Brampton that saw violent clashes between protesters a day earlier.Police also asked for the public's help on Tuesday to identify an individual who sprayed what they described as a "noxious substance," that resulted in one person suffering minor injuries during Monday's protest.According to police, a large crowd of protesters initially gathere
- CBC
Accused murderer tells jurors he 'panicked' after being attacked and tried to take 'warning shot'
A Calgary man accused of murder testified in his own defence Tuesday, telling jurors he "was trying to take a warning shot" when he fired a gun during a dispute. Sam Barbera, 37, is on trial for second-degree murder in the June 2022 death of Jonathan Huebner, 39. On Tuesday, seven days into his trial, Barbera took the stand in his own defence, answering questions from his lawyer Katherin Beyak and then from prosecutor Tara Wells, who is attempting to discredit the accused's version of events. Ba