In need of retail therapy? Shop at this Miami popup starring a ‘Project Runway’ star

Need a closet refresh?

Then you’ll want to head on over to the Design District for a fabulous shopping event, starting Friday.

Stitch Lab, a so-called fashion incubator that supports and nurtures up and coming Latin American labels, returns for a three-day pop-up at Paradise Plaza.

Over the years, this beloved event has served as a launching pad for a ton of designers, bringing them incredible exposure in the U.S. market.

The free pop-up includes not only clothes, but jewelry, purses and other accessories from folks who hail from such countries as Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, El Salvador, Venezuela, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic.

Beside retail therapy, you’ll also get a brush with fame. Stitch Lab has star cred: Among the roughly 40 talented individuals showing off their spring collections is actress Gaby Espino, who has a new athleisure collab with WIN Fitness Wear.

Also in the mix: Bravo’s Season 19 “Project Runway” winner, the 305’s own Shantall Lacayo.

“I love being a part of the expansion that Miami is experiencing,” Lacayo told Miami.com. “Throughout the years, I’ve witnessed Stitch Lab’s growth and how it has opened doors for Latin American fashion designers and provided visibility in the American market. I believe that Miami is a key city for Latin American brands.”

STITCH LAB

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Third Floor, Miami.

www.StitchLabMiami.com. Free.