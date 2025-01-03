Retired Bloomington firefighter saves woman from burning car
The New Year's Day event, which killed one and injured seven, garnered reactions online ridiculing CEO Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump The post Tesla’s Deadly Trump Tower Cybertruck Explosion in Vegas Mocked as ‘Perfect Metaphor’ for 2025 appeared first on TheWrap.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The highly decorated Army soldier inside a Tesla Cybertruck packed with fireworks that exploded outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas shot himself in the head just before detonation, authorities said Thursday.
Sheila Fox, who disappeared from Coventry in 1972, is living in another part of the country.
The body of 19-year-old Andruw Cornett — who went missing with his brother Wesley Cornett, 17, on Dec. 14 — was found by a search team on Tuesday, Dec. 31
(Reuters) -The Fiji government on Thursday said police were investigating incidents involving two crew members of Australian airline Virgin Australia who were allegedly victims of rape and theft in Nadi in the early hours of New Year's Day. The crew members were in the popular tourist destination on a layover before they were supposed to fly off the following day, Fiji Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew said in a statement. Virgin, which said it was aware of the alleged incidents, has sent people to Fiji to provide support, but did not provide further details in a statement to Reuters.
The incident reportedly happened as people were heading home from Bourbon Street on Wednesday, Jan. 1
Emergency crews arrived to a chaotic and gruesome scene in a Honolulu neighborhood after a large New Year's firework tipped over after being lit and ignited a fiery, shrapnel-studded blast that killed three people and injured more than 20 others, several of them critically.
The man reportedly admitted killing his family amid a New Year's Eve dispute in the city of Lucknow, per multiple outlets
A senior from Perth County has lost $320,000 because of a computer pop-up scam, police say.Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are now asking the public for help identifying the suspects who picked up $80,000 in cash and 100-g gold bars worth over $240,000 from the victim's home as a part of the scam.Police say the scam began in November 2024 when the victim clicked on a pop-up window on their computer. The pop-up directed the victim to call a provided number, which connected her to a p
Kevin Graves' wallet and wristband for the Electric Forest music festival was found six years after his disappearance
Three people have been charged following two separate incidents in Manitoba over the holiday season, including one that RCMP say resulted in a head-on crash with a police vehicle.That incident began on the afternoon of Christmas Eve when two women in an SUV refused to stop for a traffic stop by a Portage la Prairie RCMP officer at Eighth Street NW and Sixth Avenue NW at 2:15 p.m., Mounties said in a news release Thursday.The RCMP said they didn't pursue the SUV because of public safety concerns,
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — At least 10 people, including two children, were killed and four others were seriously wounded on Wednesday in a shooting rampage that followed a bar brawl in a western Montenegrin city, officials said. The shooter was on the run.
NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement officers on Thursday searched the home of a former top New York City police official who resigned late last month after being accused of demanding sex from a subordinate in exchange for opportunities to earn extra pay.
In 2020, Donald Trump pardoned a cybersecurity company executive for a secret crime. Unsealed court documents show why he was convicted.
NEW YORK (AP) — Ten people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night outside a nightclub in New York City that was holding a memorial for a teenager who had been previously been killed in the city.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Investigators now believe the driver who barreled through a crowd of New Year’s Day revelers in New Orleans acted alone and found he posted several videos on social media pledging his support for the Islamic State group, the FBI said Thursday.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A driver ran down two New Zealand police officers down as they patrolled on foot in the early hours of New Year’s Day, killing one and seriously injuring the other, the country’s police chief said.
Warning: This story contains details of intimate partner violence and may affect those who've experienced or been impacted by it.Ania Kaminski and her father Stanislaw Wardzala are being remembered as an amazing mother and grandfather of three young children after they were killed in a double homicide over the weekend.It's believed the two were killed by Ania's spouse, 38-year-old Benedict Kaminski, in an attack that police called targeted and domestic in nature.Police said a woman in her 30s an
A man survived being shoved onto subway tracks ahead of an incoming train in New York City on New Year's Eve and is expected to fully recover, relatives said, while the person accused of pushing him was being held without bail Thursday on attempted murder and assault charges.
Nicole Perez was out with her friends for New Year's Eve when she was struck by the truck driven by Shamsud-Din Jabbar