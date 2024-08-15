Retired NASCAR driver Kurt Busch charged with DWI, has license revoked, sheriff says

Retired NASCAR driver Kurt Busch was charged with DWI and speeding late Monday and had his driver’s license revoked for a month, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office records show.

Busch also was charged with careless and reckless driving, according to sheriff’s office arrest records.

Busch didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment from The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday night.

Iredell Free News first reported the arrest.

Just after 11:30 p.m., a deputy stopped the 46-year-old Busch in his 2024 Lexus on Brawley School Road in Mooresville, near Lake Norman, for going 63 mph in a 45-mph zone, according to court documents.

Busch lives off Pine Meadow Lane off Brawley School Road, public records show.

Busch “had red glassy eyes” and “a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath,” Iredell Free News reported, citing court records. “Defendant admitted to drinking prior to driving.”

Busch had a blood-alcohol content of .17%, according to court records. The legal limit for driving in North Carolina is .08 percent.

A State Highway Patrol trooper filed the charges against Busch, Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported.

Busch, who retired from the Cup series in 2022, was released from the Iredell County jail early Tuesday on a written promise to appear in Iredell County Court on Sept. 19, records show.

