Retired Omaha police officer sentenced to prison in federal corruption case

Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly defrauded an elderly couple out of $13,000 by impersonating a police officer.In a news release, police say an elderly couple received a phone call in January from someone claiming to be a police officer. The release says the victims were told their credit cards were fraudulently used and the couple needed to turn the cards over to them.The victims were told a courier would pick up the credit cards, police say, and the victims were advis