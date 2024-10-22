Retired Pro Golfer Michelle Wie West Welcomes Baby No. 2, a Boy, with Husband Jonnie West: 'Makenna’s Lil Bro'

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Makenna, in June 2020

Michelle Wie West/Instagram Michelle Wie West and Jonnie West welcome their second baby together

Michelle Wie West's family has gotten bigger!

In a joint Instagram post on Saturday, Oct. 19, the retired professional golfer, 35, and her husband, Jonnie West, announced the arrival of their son, Jagger Jerry YooJun West, by sharing a photo of him with his 4-year-old sister Makenna Kamalei Yoona West.

"Say hello to Makenna’s lil bro 🥹 Jagger Jerry YooJun West," read the caption of the adorable photo of Makenna looking over her brother, whose middle name pays tribute to their late grandfather, NBA legend Jerry West.

A second photo in the post showed Jagger's hands and feet peaking out of a green swaddle blanket.

His proud parents, who have been married since August 2019, received various congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Michelle Wie West/Instagram Michelle Wie West pregnancy photo

Wholeheartedly podcast host Kendall Toole wrote, "Congrats!!! Welcome to the world Jagger!" Simone Kendle, CEO of Wove Made Inc., commented, "🥹🥹🥹 Congratulations Michelle!! He’s beautiful."

Wie West announced her pregnancy during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May.

"My daughter is so excited," said Wie West at the time. "She's telling everyone. Like, way before we told anyone else, her teacher called us over and was like, 'Oh, can I talk to you for a second?' And she was like, 'Are you...' Because, you know, we did IVF this time. And she kept saying, 'Oh, my parents are going to LA to get the baby.' "

Michelle Wie West/Instagram Michelle Wie West with her newborn son

On Monday, Oct. 21, the mom of two reflected on her IVF journey with an Instagram video of how her body has changed since last October.

"Wish I could go back in time and tell myself that everything will be ok. It took a whole team for Jagger to be here and I couldn’t be more grateful. Thinking about everyone going through loss and infertility struggles right now and wishing for everyone’s happy endings to their journeys. ❤️🙏🏼 #rainbowbaby #IVF," she captioned the post.

Wie West stepped away from golf after the U.S. Women's Open in July 2023.

