Retired staff brought back to tackle tax backlog

A number of recently returned employees have been brought back by the States to help tackle a backlog of tax returns.

They will be working for the States alongside tax consultants.

The States said 12,722 personal tax returns for 2022 have been submitted so far this year with about three quarters of these submitted online.

The tax office is expecting a total of 33,000 forms for that period.

Over the last three years, the percentage of completed personal tax returns has dropped from about 91% for 2019 to 56% for 2021 returns.

The deadline for 2022 tax returns is February 29.