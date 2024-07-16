Retired Tampa Police Lieutenant reflects on RNC security
As thousands of Republican delegates travel to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention this week, recently retired Tampa Police Lieutenant Felicia Pecora reflects on security measures in place at the Tampa Convention Center back in 2012. She can only imagine what local, state, and federal officials are now facing when it comes to security measures at the RNC mere days after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. "In the first days and weeks of a high-profile incident, there is a heightened risk for copycats," Pecora told us outside the Tampa Convention Center.