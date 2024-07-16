Retired Tampa Police Lieutenant reflects on RNC security

Reuters

A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed the criminal case accusing Donald Trump of illegally holding onto classified documents, dealing the former president another major legal victory as the Republican seeks a return to the White House. Florida-based U.S. District Aileen Cannon, who was nominated by Trump, ruled that Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution, was unlawfully appointed to his role and did not have the authority to bring the case. It marked another blockbuster legal victory for Trump, following the July 1 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that as a former president he enjoyed immunity from prosecution for many of his actions in office.