Retirement reception for Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad is Sunday evening

The Canadian Press

Tim Hortons says there's no merit to a proposed class action lawsuit regarding emails it sent out in error to participants in its popular Roll Up to Win promotion. LPC Avocat Inc. has launched a proposed class action suit, claiming about 500,000 customers received an email on April 17 saying they had won a boat through Roll up to Win. The law firm says the boat is worth about $64,000. The proposed lawsuit, which has yet to be certified, claims the defendants are owed the boat as well as damages.