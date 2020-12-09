Breaking News:

Health Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Doses of the formula are expected to arrive in the country next week

Retiring Rep. Kennedy says greed hinders aid to needy

WASHINGTON — Retiring Rep. Joe Kennedy III used his farewell speech from Congress on Wednesday to deride the “great lie of our times” that the government lacks the resources and will to help people in need. He said the real problem is greed, not scarcity.

Speaking for five minutes on the House floor, Kennedy, D-Mass., called his four terms in Congress an honour and said he was departing “proud and hopeful.”

But the only remaining member in Congress of the vaunted Kennedy political dynasty also said the U.S. was “a complicated and messy country.” He said it had “violated our founding promises before the ink was dry,” citing slavery and rights that initially applied largely to “rich, white and Protestant men."

Kennedy, 40, said the country was gradually making progress, saying, “Our arc isn’t clean, but it is clear."

But without mentioning names or political parties, he called that progress “the counterweight to the great lie of our times: that the American pie is finite. That for my family to survive, yours must suffer. That the richest nation on Earth is somehow plagued by scarcity – rather than greed."

He added, “Loosening that lie’s grip on our country is the work of our generation. For the people who feel unseen, unheard and unpresented. For those most in need of assistance and protection, justice and opportunity, who have been told by their government that there is just no room or money or time or will. And that injustice is a reality etched in stone, rather than a deliberate choice by those in power, about who is worthy and who is not."

Kennedy's remarks came three months after many progressives in his party opposed him in a Democratic primary in which he unsuccessfully challenged long-time liberal Sen. Ed Markey, 74. For decades, lawmakers from Kennedy's family have been associated with some of the most progressive causes of their day.

The departing lawmaker did not say what he will do after leaving Congress.

Kennedy is the grandson of the late Sen. Robert Kennedy, D-N.Y., who was assassinated in 1968. A member of that Kennedy family has been in Congress with little interruption since Robert Kennedy's brother, the future President John F. Kennedy, entered the House from Massachusetts in 1947.

Current Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., is not related to that family

Alan Fram, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there. The court in a brief order rejected a request by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law. Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump after the Republican president won the state in 2016.

  • Shelters need wider testing for broad list of symptoms, study says

    In the throes of COVID-19’s first wave  in Toronto in April, Dr. Meb Rashid remembers a single phone call   delivering the results of a 60-person testing sweep at a refugee  shelter. Before the tests were done,  six residents were flagged by a symptom screen, so some positive test  results wouldn’t have been a shock. But when Rashid heard that 25 of the  60 were infected — a whopping 41.6 per cent positivity rate — he was  floored.  “It was time to pause,” he said, “and then to scramble.” Once  the outbreak was over, Rashid and a group of medical workers examined  what happened. In their new study — shared exclusively with the Star —  they revealed that a dozen residents who weren’t caught by the initial  symptom screen, but tested positive, had at least some signs of illness  that were caught by an assessment the next day.  The  findings, the research team said, highlight the need to screen for a  diverse slate of symptoms. The study also calls for wider access to  testing for shelter residents.  “Where  there is an outbreak identified — and that is defined as having one  case or more, then we definitely need to make available timely access to  testing for all individuals,” lead author Dr. Vanessa Redditt said.  The new study comes on the heels of a pre-print article from several Unity Health researchers, which also supports mass testing of all shelter residents if a single case is found.  Toronto  Public Heath (TPH) currently makes shelter testing decisions based on  things like layout, an infected person’s close contacts, and how  effectively a site has implemented measures such as mask-wearing.  In  some cases, it recommends everyone get tested, said Vinita Dubey,  associate medical officer with TPH. But in others, it might recommend  testing only one floor.  As of  Monday, there were 10 COVID-19 cases reported across Toronto’s shelter  system. Outbreaks within the system this fall have included one where an 80-year-old woman was hospitalized and hallucinating, but an infected roommate didn’t show symptoms, and one at a refugee shelter where at least three people — including a five-year-old — were asymptomatic.  In  the case probed by the new study, residents were only screened for  fevers, coughs and shortness of breath before testing, with six  residents flagged. Five of six tested positive, plus 20 others — meaning  80 per cent of their cases may have at first appeared asymptomatic. But  a more thorough assessment the next day revealed that a dozen more of  the infected residents had signs of illness. Within two weeks, all but  three of the infected residents contacted for follow-up had reported at  least one symptom. While Redditt warned their data could be affected by recall bias — someone only  noticing a mild symptom after being told they were sick — she described  the change that a broader symptom screen could make in determining who  had signs of COVID-19 as “striking.”  The  most common symptom, both on the first day post-test and in the ensuing  two weeks, was a headache — affecting 58.3 per cent of cases. The next  most common symptom was loss of taste, with both exceeding the number  who reported fevers, coughs and shortness of breath.  The study echoes findings from a Boston shelter outbreak,  where only 0.7 per cent of residents with COVID-19 had a fever, 1.4 per  cent had shortness of breath and 7.5 per cent had a cough. The city’s most recent screening tool for shelters asks about a variety of symptoms, including headaches. Since the spring, Redditt believes there’s been “significant learning” about the virus. To  Rashid, their directives are now fairly clear: “Where in doubt,  particularly people living in congregate living centres … the threshold  needs to be very low for testing and isolation.”Victoria Gibson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Toronto Star

  • Polish priest apologizes for defence of disgraced priest

    WARSAW, Poland — A popular Polish priest apologized Tuesday for a sermon in which he defended a bishop accused of covering up for pedophile priests. His sermon, delivered to a congregation including the justice minister and other top politicians, was later condemned by government officials.Father Tadeusz Rydzyk insisted that he had not intended to hurt victims or downplay the church's role in the “sin and crime of pedophilia.”Rydzyk's apology came days after he had defended Bishop Henryk Janiak, who was recently removed by Pope Francis amid an investigation into media allegations that he had covered up cases of sexual abuse by priests. Rydzyk called Janiak a “contemporary martyr of the media.”He said that priests also commit sins, adding: “Who does not have temptations?”Rydzyk made the controversial speech Saturday at a Catholic Mass marking 29 years of his Radio Maryja, a Catholic broadcaster he leads which is popular among millions of older Poles and is supported by Poland's conservative government.Opposition politicians and government critics expressed outrage on social media, noting that the congregation, including Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro and an official representing children's rights, all applauded the sermon.Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski called Rydzyk's words “scandalous.” The sermon also drew a call from the head of Poland's Catholic Church, Archbishop Wojciech Polak, for the priest's superiors to take “resolute reaction.”The Redemptorists Catholic order Rydzyk belongs to issued a statement Monday condemning “the sin and the crime of pedophilia as well as any cover up or procrastination in clarifying these matters.”Saturday's crowded mass amid COVID-19 pandemic also came under fire from health officials who said all participants should go into 10-day quarantine.The Associated Press

  • Marijuana is now Maine's biggest agricultural commodity

    PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is known for its wild blueberries and potatoes but marijuana has surpassed them to become the state’s most valuable crop.Medical marijuana sales totalled $221.8 million from January through October, more than double what had been sold by the same time last year, the Portland Press Herald reported, based on state sales tax figures. That compares to $184.1 million for potatoes, $123.6 million for milk and $26 million for blueberries in 2019.The pandemic didn’t slow down sales of weed.“What we’ve learned is that no matter what, Americans are going to get their cannabis, alcohol, baking supplies and cars, regardless of the economy,” said Patrick Anderson, CEO of Anderson Economic Group.Maine recorded more than $100 million in sales last year, the first time Maine was able to tabulate all legal medical marijuana sales. Year-to-date sales in 2020 show the market has doubled yet again, growing 152%.The figures include sales from Maine’s eight medical marijuana dispensaries and a network of almost 3,000 registered caregivers serving about 65,000 certified medical marijuana patients. Maine only began tracking sales tax data for caregivers last year.The state’s year-to-date numbers do not include recreational marijuana, which totalled $1.4 million in October, the first month stores opened. The recreational market was limited by a relatively small number of store openings and widespread supply shortages and purchase limits. In contrast, medical marijuana sales in October totalled $22 million.A lot of medical marijuana patients are “looking for relief” from the anxiety of the pandemic, said Eric Maxim, a China resident and caregiver of seven years who opened Cannamax in Augusta in October 2019."We saw the lockdown coming and didn’t know what to expect, but our business has continued to grow throughout,” said Maxim, who launched the store with his wife.The Associated Press

  • Lights, camera, Zoom: How to take your virtual meetings to the next level

    When the COVID-19 pandemic first turned video calls into the prevailing platform for social interaction, there was a voyeuristic thrill to peering inside people's homes in all of their poorly lit, pixelated and bare-walled non-glory.But in the months since Zoom, Microsoft Teams and other video chats became a facet of daily life, new standards have been set for virtual presentation, prompting people to consider how to best frame themselves on a computer screen.The Canadian Press asked experts for tips on how people can take their video calls to the next level by upgrading their production skills, digital manners and background décor. If you wouldn't do it in person, don't do it on cameraWhile the shift from the boardroom to the Zoom room has given rise to a new digital etiquette, many of the rules of in-person decorum still apply, says Carolyn Levy, president of technology for human resources consultancy Randstad Canada.For example, she said most professionals wouldn't check their emails, get some work done or talk to a colleague in the middle of an office presentation, but such attention slips have become all too common online."The rule of thumb is (if you wouldn't do it) when you were in person, don't do it if you're virtual." Eye contact is crucial to virtual communication, Levy said, so participants should look directly into the camera when talking, and turn their gaze to the speaker's window to show they're listening.Levy said hosts can help prevent digital faux pas by establishing expectations in their meeting invites, such as whether cameras should be on and when to use the mute button.She also urged attendees to check their setups before they click to join a meeting to avoid technology-related mishaps. Lights, camera, ZoomCinematographer and photographer Gary Gould says all it takes is a few simple steps to put yourself in the best possible light on your next video call.The Ryerson University professor said one way to show your best angles is to put your laptop on a stack of books so the camera is at eye level.Gould suggested people position themselves as if they were posing for a "passport photo" — your face should take up most of the frame, but leave some space around your head and shoulders so it doesn't seem claustrophobic.Placing yourself close to the camera has the added benefit of ensuring that your laptop's microphone can pick up the sound of your voice when speaking at full volume, said Gould.While a little sunshine never hurts, Gould warned that having a window in the back of your shot will likely obscure your face in shadows. He said the issue can often be fixed by turning the camera 180 degrees.He also recommended arranging your desk lamps so the light is shining toward your face, noting that warm-coloured bulbs such as LEDs tend to be the most flattering. Learn from the pros: YouTubers and video-game streamersKris Alexander, an assistant professor at Ryerson University's media school, warns his students that it takes more than an impressive resume to win a position. In the Zoom marketplace, Alexander says, "your camera feed is a job interview."For tips on professional virtual presentation, Alexander encourages people to turn to those who have built lucrative livelihoods based on at-home digital production — the stars of YouTube and the video-game streaming platform Twitch."Currently, we are all in competition with Twitch streamers and YouTubers, whether we want to believe it or not," said Alexander, a video games researcher and Twitch streamer.Thankfully, these video gurus have uploaded their secrets in tutorials on lighting, sound, colour correction and graphics, often using tools that can be found in your own home, said Alexander."The beautiful thing about it is it starts with you," he said. "It starts with what technology you have available to you." You should be the focal point of your video callToronto interior designer Nike Onile says the background for your video calls can serve as a palette to show off your esthetic tastes, but the centrepiece of every Zoom room should be the same."You want you to be the focal point," said Onile, founder of the spatial design studio Ode. "The backdrop should be subtle enough that you still remain the thing that people are looking at."You don't want to compete for your audience's attention by overwhelming the frame with cluttered walls, contrasting loud colours or busy patterns, said Onile.She suggested adding a large piece of art, curtains or a plant to liven up a plain background and create dimension. Décor with uniform, repetitive patterns, such as a bookcase, is also visually engaging without risking distraction, she said.Onile said video call users should also consider how their outfit fits into the frame. Wearing black against a dark backdrop can make you seem like a floating head, she said, while clothes that contrast with the colour of the wall can help you pop onscreen. There's nothing like a personal touchJessie Bahrey of Port Moody, B.C., and her partner, D.C. politico Claude Taylor, have established themselves as the reigning connoisseurs of video-call backdrops as the minds behind Room Rater, a Twitter account that has racked up more than 350,000 followers by scoring the setups of at-home news segments on a scale out of 10.Bahrey said Zoom rooms with a personal touch tend to earn higher points than those with professional-grade production.She said media figures can show a more relatable side of themselves with details such as sports jerseys, political messages, meaningful quotations, family heirlooms and children's artwork. Some even shake up their set dressing with hidden symbols, she said.Bahrey said simple knick-knacks can serve as conversation starters that help people feel more connected on video calls, even when they can't be in the same room."I think working from home is going to be the new norm," said Bahrey, who works at a greenhouse. "So people better get their rooms ready."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Citizen of the world: Niagara woman named one of Chatelaine’s 2020 Women of the Year

    It’s been an overwhelming year for Sonia Aviles, an advocate and labour  organizer with the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change (MWAC), who was  named one of Chatelaine magazine’s 2020 “women of the year” for her tireless work, helping Niagara's migrant farm workers navigate life away from home.  Aviles  has been with the alliance for the past two years, and spent much of  this season answering   calls coming from migrant workers across the  country who’ve been dialing into hotlines set up by MWAC to address  questions and concerns during COVID-19. “Workers  were calling us from their farms saying, ‘We just arrived, they’re  saying we have to quarantine but we have no food, we have no way to  communicate, we’re confused, we’re scared,’” Aviles recalled.  Much  of the time, all she's able to do is provide a listening ear and  validate their experiences. She’s often left feeling hopeless.  “As  someone who has experienced migration and racism and the difficulties  of leaving your homeland and being somewhere else … I deeply care about  the workers, but at the same time it does overwhelm you, it takes a toll  on you,” she said. “For  years, I’ve heard so many stories and you get frustrated because you  want the stories to come out in the public but you can’t force the  workers,” Aviles added, explaining that workers fear reprisals from  their employers for speaking out about things like living conditions. But this year’s pandemic has publicly illuminated an often invisible and vulnerable population.  “Workers are essential, but it took a pandemic for people to realize, I guess,” Aviles said. Workers are becoming more vocal than ever before, she says. “Because they’re tired, they’re fed up.” Aviles’ life is one marked by migration and displacement. Born into a refugee  camp of around 7,000 people in Honduras, her parents had fled  neighbouring El Salvador in the 1980s to escape a murderous civil war  that raged on for more than a decade. She says family members were  murdered by the military and her parents’ village was burnt down. After moving back to El Salvador, where her father is still a farmer today, she helped harvest crops and pick coffee beans. “I  have this relationship with agriculture, peasants, and the connection  with working conditions, because I did it myself,” she said.  By  age 17, Aviles was once again on the move, this time fleeing violence  and persecution from gangs. She ended up in the United States, where she  lived for eight and a half years before arriving in Canada.  When people ask her where she’s from, she says, “I’m a citizen of the world.”  Now  36, and receiving recognition in the national magazine for her work and  dedication to what she calls a “movement beyond organizations,” she  says it’s really a victory for her “compañeros.”  Aviles  would rather work in the background and admits she was hesitant to  agree to an interview, saying that talking to media is one of the last  things she wants to do. “But I’ve come to understand that it’s  necessary,” she said.  “At  the end, it’s the workers who have been so brave in speaking up,  putting everything on the line,” she said. “Without them, without their  voices … I wouldn’t be here.” Aviles  insists she isn't a voice for workers, but rather the microphone. “The  one that projects,” she said, for those who speak up, but softly. At  the crux of all her effort, she says, is a call to lessen the power  employers have over migrant workers — who often spend more time in  Canada away from their families, than in their home countries — through  immigration status.  “Permanent  resident status will give the workers choice … you’re giving the worker  the choice to leave a bad employer or stay,” she said.  She  dedicated her recognition as one of Chatelaine’s 2020 women of the year  to women migrant farm workers, whose many stories Aviles says the  public will never hear, but that she knows all too well. UPDATE - Dec. 8, 2020: This article was edited from a previous version that misstated the amount of time Sonia Aviles has been  with the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change. She has been with the organization for two years and worked with migrant workers for the past  nine years.Jordan Snobelen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Niagara this Week

  • Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

    * Ottawa has 18 new COVID-19 cases. * Renfrew County has set another daily record with 19 new cases.Today's Ottawa updateOttawa Public Health (OPH) reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and no more deaths. OPH has declared 50 more cases resolved.The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale. Numbers to watch29.5: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, up slightly from Monday.1.06: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), remains just above the target of 1.30: The number of outbreaks in Ottawa, unchanged from Monday.Across the regionNineteen more people have tested positive in Renfrew County, breaking Monday's one-day record for new cases in that region. They're all in the Pembroke, Ont., area, and all resulted from community spread, according to the region's health unit.One more person has died from COVID-19 in western Quebec, and 18 more have tested positive in that region.

  • Kate Middleton Ups Her Winter Coat Game During The Royal Train Tour

    She's the Queen of coats.

  • Alberta imposes tough new restrictions in bid to curb soaring COVID-19 infections

    The Alberta government ordered the closure of all casinos and gyms, banned dine-in service at restaurants and bars, and imposed a mandatory provincewide mask requirement on Tuesday under new restrictions aimed at curbing the province's soaring COVID-19 infection rates.The province also banned all outdoor and indoor social gatherings, and imposed mandatory work-from-home measures.Premier Jason Kenney says he recognizes the measures will change how Albertans celebrate Christmas.But they are necessary to slow the growth in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, he said, citing at-home social gatherings as the biggest single source of viral transmissions."If we relax the public health measures to permit large family gatherings in just three weeks' time, we will, without a shadow of a doubt, see a large increase in hospitalizations and fatalities," Kenney said at a news conference Tuesday."We simply cannot let this Christmas turn into a tragedy for many families." Both the masking mandate and the ban on social gatherings take effect immediately. The work-from-home measures — and other new restrictions — will go into effect at midnight on Sunday. Farms are excluded from the mask mandate.WATCH | Alberta premier says Christmas gatherings must be limited to one's own household:Indoor and outdoor social close contact will be limited to those in the same household, while people who live alone may still have up to two non-household close contacts.The ban on gatherings includes those in indoor workplaces, for example in lunchrooms. Workplace meetings will still be allowed but in-person attendance, under the restrictions, will be limited to the extent possible and physical distancing should be followed.Rising numbersOn Tuesday, the province reported 1,727 new cases of the illness and set another record with 20,388 active cases. Across the province, 654 people were being treated in hospitals for COVID-19, including 112 in intensive care units.Another nine deaths were added to the toll on Tuesday, bringing the total to 640 since March.The hospitalization numbers have grown by 600 per cent since the last week of October, Kenney said."I also understand that to many people these policies, these restrictions, seem unjust," he said. "I've made no secret of the fact that Alberta's government has been reluctant to use extraordinary powers to damage or destroy livelihoods in this way."Kenney said his government sees the latest restrictions as the only way to try to bend the infection curve.'Devastating' measures"I know how devastating today's announcement and these measures are for tens of thousands of small business owners who have been coping through an impossibly difficult year, for hundreds of thousands of their employees and so many others who have found themselves without work," Kenney said."But we are now at a place where viral transmission is so widespread in the community that it does not any longer matter how careful business operators are. Because community transmission means that staff and clients, the general public, represent a risk of transmission."The mandatory restrictions will be in place for at least four weeks.The restrictions do not apply to service visits from caregivers, health- or child-care providers, or co-parenting arrangements.Retail businesses, as of Sunday, will be allowed to remain open but must reduce capacity to 15 per cent of the occupancy allowed under the fire code. Places of worship will face the same restriction. The closures taking effect at midnight Sunday include all: * Restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges and cafes to in-person service. Only takeout, curbside pickup and delivery services will be permitted. * Casinos, bingo halls, gaming entertainment centres, racing entertainment centres, horse tracks, raceways, bowling alleys, pool halls, legions and private clubs. * Recreational facilities such as fitness centres, recreation centres, pools, spas, gyms, studios, camps, indoor rinks and arenas. * Libraries, science centres, interpretive centres, museums, galleries, amusement parks and water parks. * Businesses offering personal and wellness services such as hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlours and massage businesses.Funerals and wedding ceremonies will be limited to 10 people.Regulated health services such as physiotherapy, social or protective services, shelters for vulnerable persons, emergency services and soup kitchens can remain open for in-person attendance.Hotels may remain open but must follow all relevant restrictions. Outdoor recreation is permitted but facilities with indoor space will be closed except for the washrooms.New support for small businessAt Tuesday's news conference, Doug Schweitzer, the minister of jobs, economy and innovation, said the government will expand the Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant, with a new lower threshold and increased grant amounts."We have reports saying that 40 per cent of these small businesses may not be able to turn the lights back on if we don't provide them with supports," Schweitzer said. "That's the extent of what we're facing here in our province — 40 per cent may not come back, unless we step in and provide them with supports now."So that's why the premier, our cabinet, last night met as a team to try to figure out how we could support them to get them through to the other side."Businesses will be eligible to apply for a second payment through the program, for a total of up to $20,000 in potential funding each, up from the original $5,000.Up to 15,000 more businesses may be eligible for government funding, the province said in a news release.The program will also expand to include businesses that have experienced revenue losses of at least 30 per cent due to the pandemic, lowering the threshold from the former requirement of 40 per cent revenue losses.Pandemic hit hospitals hardThe spread of the virus and the surge in cases has hit hospitals hard. Edmonton alone has 357 patients being treated for COVID-19, including 66 in ICU beds, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health.The Royal Alexandra Hospital is currently caring for 102 COVID-19 patients, she said, and with 13 units on "outbreak" or "watch" status the entire hospital has been placed on "watch." .="This is a precautionary measure which brings enhanced measures to every unit not on an outbreak," she said. "Our hospitals, including the Royal Alex, continue to be safe places to receive care, but I know that staff and physicians are working under incredible stress.In the Edmonton zone, to make room for COVID-19 patients, hospitals will begin postponing up to 60 per cent of non-urgent scheduled surgeries that require hospital stays, Hinshaw said. Diagnostic imaging or other clinical support services could be reduced by as much as 40 per cent.A regional breakdown of active cases was: * Edmonton zone: 9,383 cases. * Calgary zone: 7,529 cases. * Central zone: 1,526 cases. * North zone: 1,212 cases. * South zone: 646 cases. * Unknown: 92 cases.Two weeks ago, the province imposed a 10-person limit on outdoor private social gatherings. Such gatherings will be banned under the new restrictions."Now, obviously people in a family household cohort can enjoy the outdoors together," Kenney said. "And I don't think any bylaw officer is going to ticket you if you say hi to your friends in passing as you pass them on the sidewalk or in the park, on the ski hill, or on an outdoor skating rink."But if you call up 20 of our closest personal friends and say let's … have some beers around the firepit, that is definitely a social gathering. So we ask people to apply a common-sense definition to what constitutes a social gathering. It's not incidentally crossing friends, family or acquaintances while outdoors."

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • Tesla seeks to raise another $5B in stock offering

    Tesla is looking to raise up to $5 billion in capital through a stock offering as the electrical vehicle and solar panel maker seeks to take advantage of strong demand for its products.This is the second such move for the company in three months. In September Tesla said that it planned to sell up to $5 billion worth of common shares just one day after its 5-for-1 stock split took effect.Similar to its prior capital raise, Tesla Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that the stock sales would be made “from time to time." The stock will be sold through 10 different brokerage houses, and each will get up to a 0.25% commission.Wedbush's Daniel Ives said in a client note that the current move makes sense given the strong rally in the company's shares and investors' keen interest in the electric vehicle market.Tesla's stock has exploded this year, growing more than 600%. The shares closed up 7% on Monday at $641.76. But shares fell about 2% in midday trading Tuesday.The Palo Alto, California-based company headed by Elon Musk has to finance some big-ticket capital spending this year because it’s building a new factory in Germany and has plans for an additional plant outside of Austin, Texas. It’s also gearing up to roll out its new “Cybertruck” pickup and a semi sometime next year.The company posted a $331 million net profit for the July through September period, its fifth straight quarter of profitability. But as in previous quarters, the company relied heavily on $397 million it earned from selling electric vehicle credits to other automakers so they can meet government fuel economy and pollution regulations.Tesla could post its first full-year profit when it reports fourth-quarter earnings early next year.Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

  • LaSalle police investigating after man shot

    Police in LaSalle are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in his upper body on Monday night.In a statement, LaSalle police said the victim opened the front door of a house and was shot by the person on the other side.Police said the injury did not appear to be life-threatening, though the victim was sent to hospital.The shooting took place at a home on Eastbourne Avenue just before 8 p.m. Police tape and a cruiser were still on site at 1075 Eastbourne Ave. Tuesday morning.Police said the victim is not cooperating in the investigation and they are working to obtain a description of the suspect or suspects involved, as well as any vehicles."The victim isn't really giving any information so it just takes a little bit more leg work when nobody is cooperating. They are investigating all angles and trying to uncover details to try and piece it together what happened and why it happened and identify the culprit and bring them to justice," said Const. Terry Seguin, community and corporate affairs officer for LaSalle Police Services.At this time, Seguin said they believe this was a targeted shooting, so there is no threat to public safety at this time, though they will provide an update if that changes. Seguin added that if anyone has any video footage of the area, as well as heard or witnessed any suspicious activity around the time that the incident took place to call police at (519)969- 5210.

  • Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade : une course à trois pour la mairie?

    Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade – Un autre visage connu à Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade pourrait bien s'ajouter sur la ligne de départ en vue de la course à la mairie de la municipalité l'automne prochain. Après l'ancien grand patron de Cogeco Media Richard Lachance, voilà que l'avocate de profession Suzanne Rompré manifeste, elle aussi, un intérêt pour le grand siège. Rappelons que déjà, la mairesse sortante Diane Aubut a manifesté un vif intérêt pour continuer le travail amorcé lors des dernières années.   Manifestement, ce travail n'est pas suffisant puisque celle qui devrait fixer sa décision officiellement «après les Fêtes» croit qu'il est possible voire souhaitable de faire plus. «Ce n'est rien particulièrement contre l'administration en place. Il y a de bonnes choses qui se sont faites, mais on peut faire mieux. J'ai notamment une vision pour l'environnement où on peut en faire davantage», explique-t-elle. Après une carrière marquée par la fonction publique, Suzanne Rompré estime posséder les atouts nécessaires pour l'emploi. «Je participe au conseil activement depuis 2016. J'ai à cœur les intérêts de ma localité. L'administration d'une ville nécessite une planification stratégique que je peux apporter. Vous savez, ça devient de plus en plus complexe de gérer une municipalité. C'est, aujourd'hui, beaucoup plus rigoureux qu'à une certaine époque», prévient-elle. Celle qui s'est fait remarquer pour son dévouement dans le dossier de la nomination controversé d'un directeur général à Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade soutient ne pas se présenter pour la gloire, mais bien pour servir la population. «Je n'irai pas là pour bien paraître. J'y vais pour le bien-être des citoyens. J'ai du temps à consacrer. Mes nombreuses présences au conseil municipal m'ont donné le goût de la politique. Je vous le dit tout de suite : je n'ai aucune ambition politique. Ce que je veux, c'est aider ma localité.» Madame Rompré considère qu'une meilleure transparence est de mise de la part de la municipalité. «Dans le dossier de l'embauche du DG, on a joué avec les mots et on a converti ça sous un autre nom, mais ça demeure le même travail qui est effectué. Aussi, pourquoi on empêche les gens de filmer les séances du conseil municipal? En plus, les questions du public ne figurent même pas aux procès verbaux de ces séances. Pourquoi pas plus de transparence?», questionne-t-elle. Même si elle désire visiblement faire de l'environnement l'un de ses principaux cheval de bataille, celle qui est aussi présidente du Comité vigilance hydrocarbures des Chenaux se garde bien de dévoiler ses plans. «Il y a des améliorations positives à continuer», s'est-elle contentée de répondre, sourire en coin.Marc-André Pelletier, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Nouvelliste

  • How to make a realistic Lamborghini cake | Huracan EVO Spyder

    Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas creates a realistic Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder CAKE!

  • Baltimore's new mayor: Goal is to 'preserve' people's lives

    Baltimore’s newly elected mayor was sworn into office Tuesday after he was elected on a platform of reducing crime, investing in schools, streamlining City Hall and creating opportunities for young people. Democrat Brandon Scott raised his right hand and took the oath of office at City Hall’s rotunda. Now, Baltimore’s 52nd mayor faces the monumental task of moving the city past one of its lowest points. “We will celebrate our wins, but this term is fundamentally about doing the hard work to put Baltimore on a better path,” Scott said after he was sworn in. “I am not a saviour for our city. No one is coming to save us. We have the ability to save ourselves, but we can only do that together." The city has recorded more than 300 homicides for the sixth year in a row, and its population, businesses and tax revenues have not been spared by the coronavirus pandemic. Scott, 36, served as city councilman since 2011 and became council president last year. His peers selected him for that job after Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned amid scandal and then-council President Bernard “Jack” Young rose to take her place. Scott in June defeated Young and a slew of other Democrats for the party’s nomination to lead the majority-Black city. He then defeated Republican Shannon Wright, a non-profit executive. With his parents standing behind him, Scott said his goal is to “preserve the lives of all Baltimoreans.” He said the consequences of not having an effective crime-fighting strategy in Maryland’s largest city “are measured in the loss of Black lives.” The Associated Press

  • Another judge blocks Trump's TikTok ban; app still in limbo

    WASHINGTON — A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump's attempts to ban TikTok, the latest legal defeat for the administration as it tries to wrest the popular app from its Chinese owners.The Trump administration had tried to ban the short-form video app from smartphone app stores in the U.S. and cut it off from vital technical services. TikTok sued, arguing such actions would violate free speech and due process rights.Judge Carl Nichols of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., said in a ruling Monday that the Commerce Department “likely overstepped" its use of presidential emergency powers “and acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner by failing to consider obvious alternatives."Nichols is the second federal judge to fully block the Trump administration's economic sanctions against the app as the court cases proceed.The Trump administration has alleged that TikTok is a security threat because the Chinese government could spy on app users’ personal data. TikTok has denied it’s a security threat but said it’s still trying to work with the administration to resolve its concerns.Trump in September gave his tentative blessing to a proposal by ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, meant to resolve U.S. national security concerns by having the U.S. companies Oracle and Walmart invest in TikTok. Oracle would manage U.S. user data under the arrangement. But a federal agency still has to review and finalize an arrangement.A government deadline for ByteDance to complete the deal passed on Friday, and it's not clear what the status of the agreement is.The Treasury Department, which chairs the agency reviewing the deal, said Friday that the agency "is engaging with ByteDance to complete the divestment and other steps necessary to resolve the national security risks arising from the transaction.”The Trump administration’s aggressive tactics are part of its latest attempt to counter the influence of China. Since taking office in 2017, Trump has waged a trade war with China, blocked mergers involving Chinese companies and stifled the business of Chinese firms like Huawei, a maker of phones and telecom equipment.While President-elect Joe Biden has said TikTok is a concern, it’s not clear what his administration will carry on the Trump administration's ongoing attempts to secure a ban, or increase the involvement of U.S. companies.The Associated Press

  • Research: Millions of smart devices vulnerable to hacking

    BOSTON — Researchers at a cybersecurity firm say they have identified vulnerabilities in software widely used by millions of connected devices — flaws that could be exploited by hackers to penetrate business and home computer networks and disrupt them.There is no evidence of any intrusions that made use of these vulnerabilities. But their existence in data-communications software central to internet-connected devices prompted the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to flag the issue in a bulletin.Potentially affected devices from an estimated 150 manufacturers range from networked thermometers to “smart” plugs and printers to office routers and healthcare appliances to components of industrial control systems, the cybersecurity firm Forescout Technologies said in a report released Tuesday. Most affected are consumer devices including remote-controlled temperature sensors and cameras, it said.In the worst case, control systems that drive "critical services to society" such as water, power and automated building management could be crippled, said Awais Rashid, a computer scientist at Bristol University in Britain who reviewed the Forescout findings.In its advisory, CISA recommended that users take defensive measures to minimize the risk of hacking. In particular, it suggested cutting off industrial control systems from the internet and isolated from corporate networks.The discovery highlights the dangers that cybersecurity experts often find in internet-linked appliances designed without much attention to security. Sloppy programming by developers is the main issue in this case, Rashid said.Fixing the problems, which could afflict millions of impacted devices, is particularly complicated because they reside in so-called open-source software, code freely distributed for use and further modification. In this case, the issue involves fundamental internet software that manages communication between internet devices via a technology called TCP/IP.Fixing the vulnerabilities in impacted devices is particularly complicated because open-source software isn't owned by anyone, said Elisa Costante, Forescout’s vice-president of research. Such code is often maintained by volunteers. Some of the vulnerable TCP/IP code is two decades old; some of it is no longer supported, Costante added.It is up to the device manufacturers themselves to patch the flaws and some may not bother given the time and expense required, she said. Some of the compromised code is embedded in a component from a supplier — and if no one documented that, no one may even know it's there.“The biggest challenge comes in finding out what you’ve got,” Rashid said.If unfixed, the vulnerabilities could leave corporate networks open to crippling denial-of-service attacks, ransomware delivery or malware that hijacks devices and enlists them in zombie botnets, the researchers said. With so many people working from home during the pandemic, home networks could be compromised and used as channels into corporate networks through remote-access connections.Forescout notified as many vendors as it could about the vulnerabilities, which it dubbed AMNESIA:33. But it was impossible to identify all affected devices, Costante said. The company also alerted U.S., German and Japanese computer security authorities, she said.The company discovered the vulnerabilities in what it called the largest study ever on the security of TCP/IP software, a year-long effort it called Project Memoria.Frank Bajak, The Associated Press

  • 26 'long and agonizing' years end with arrest of Calgary man in 1994 double homicide as 2nd suspect sought

    The families of two Calgary men who were killed 26 years ago in a home intrusion are relieved that police have charged a man and are seeking a second suspect after reopening the 1994 cold case.Leonard Brian Cochrane, 51, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, police said Tuesday, after homicide investigators re-examined key forensic evidence.A second suspect is still being sought."There have been significant advancements in forensic technology since this double homicide occurred," Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit said in a release Tuesday."Our investigators work tirelessly to solve each case and bring closure to a victim's family, regardless of how much time has passed. We will continue to re-examine all of our city's unsolved homicides in the pursuit of justice."Intrusion motivated by marijuana sales, police believeThe double homicide occurred on July 11, 1994, when two intruders entered a home in the 2500 block of 10 Avenue S.E. in Calgary.Police believe the intrusion was motivated by the sale of marijuana at the residence.The intruders shot and killed two men inside the home — Barry Christian Buchart, 26, and Trevor Thomas Deakins, 25 — before fleeing.Despite an extensive investigation, police said that the culprits were not identified.The file has been reviewed and investigated several times since. In 2019, homicide investigators assigned to the cold case team reopened the file.A person of interest was identified from forensic evidence that had been gathered in 1994, police said.It resulted in the execution of a search warrant in the 100 block of Queen Isabella Close S.E., and Cochrane's arrest.He will appear in court on Dec. 11, 2020.Mother relieved 'long and agonizing' wait endedTrevor Deakins' mother, Carol Williamson, described the years since the killings occurred as painful, but was glad that her son could finally rest in peace."The last 26 years have been long and agonizing, but we never lost hope," Williamson said in the release."Our entire family is extremely relieved that Trevor is finally getting the justice he deserves."Barry Buchart's brother Darcy Buchart said he still hopes for closure and asked for privacy for the family."We cannot express enough of our gratitude to the Calgary police homicide unit, for working so hard and never giving up over 26 years, trying to solve the tragic death of my brother Barry and roommate Trevor," said Buchart.Investigators are still hoping to identify and locate the second suspect involved in the double homicide.They are asking anyone with information about Leonard Cochrane from 1990 to 1995 to contact the cold case team by calling the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

  • Drainage Act for Wardsville?

    SOUTHWEST MIDDLESEX - A budget meeting held Wednesday, 2 December 2020 saw council and staff inch closer to finalizing the 2021 budget. The largest decision of the evening related to finding a fix for storm water struggles in Wardsville, and council hopes that the Drainage Act can come into play to save the township some money on what would otherwise be a multi-million dollar project.  Council moved to initiate a petition under Section 4 of the Drainage Act as the road authority for the village of Wardsville. This effectively distributes the costs amongst landowners in Wardsville, instead of the general taxpayers across the entire township. As the road authority, the municipality would be assessed a significant portion. The County, who owns two roads in the community (Longwoods Rd. and Haggerty Rd.), would hypothetically be assessed for their portion as well, explained Public Works staff.  Part of the Drainage Act involves public meetings, where staff meet with all affected landowners for feedback. “There would be no direct assessment to people,” said Public Works manager Greg Storms. “There would be a process to find out what residents really want to do with their drainage problems. It will bring information back to this council table, and if that process determines that nobody wants to do anything about drainage, I think that discussion needs to happen at council.” Coun. Martin Vink, who voted against the motion, believes that more work should be done to improve the sparse drainage infrastructure that already exists in Wardsville.  “My point has always been that I like to see the same sort of services across the municipality. If you have a drain that’s in Glencoe, and it’s not working, are you going to ask for a municipal drain? I don’t think so, it’s going to be fixed.” Moving on with other budget items, council voted to drop the paving of the municipal parking lot in Glencoe from this budget.  “I think that is more of a want, not a need,” explained Coun. Doug Bartlett, who seconded the motion. Council will reconvene Wednesday, 16 December 2020 to continue with budget deliberations.   McKinley Leonard-Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner