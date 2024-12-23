Retiring Sen. Joe Manchin trashes ‘toxic’ Democrats in exit interview

Retiring Sen. Joe Manchin Monday trashed the Democratic Party as “toxic” in an interview timed to his departure from Washington D.C.

The moderate lawmaker, who won two terms as senator in deep-red West Virginian, told CNN’s Manu Raju that the national party has moved too far from its working-class roots.

“The (Democratic) brand has been so maligned from the standpoint of – it’s just, it’s toxic,” Manchin said.

He explaining his decision to register as an independent earlier this year, saying he could not stick with his lifelong party “in the form of what Democratic party has turned itself into.”

Manchin, 77, a wealthy coal baron with a populist streak, sipped a beer during the interview as he slammed his former party colleagues for taking political correctness way too far.

“They have basically expanded upon thinking: ‘Well …. we’re going to tell you how you should live your life,’” Manchin said.

He said Democrats should focus on keeping the economy humming and prices lower instead of pushing causes like LGBTQ rights.

Manchin was one of the last outspoken moderate Democrats to serve in Congress. He considered running for a new term as an independent but ended up deciding to retire in the face of polls showing he had no path to victory in a state that voted for President-elect Trump by more than 40%.

Republicans won the Senate seats held by Mancin and two other red-state Democrats to grab a 53-47 edge for the next two years.

The outgoing lawmaker said he personally likes Trump and hopes he succeeds in his second stint in the White House.

“Every red-blooded American should want your president to succeed, whether you vote for him or not, whether the same party or not, whether you like him or not,” Manchin said.

He decried both parties for moving to the political extremes, noting that Democrats and Republicans have ignored obvious solutions to issues like gun violence.

“They’re too extreme — it’s just common sense,” Manchin said. “The Democrats go too far, want to ban (guns). The Republican says: ‘Oh, let the good times roll. Let anybody have anything they want.’”

Manchin was long a thorn in the side of liberal Democrats by blocking changes to the filibuster, which effectively mandates 60 votes in powerful chamber to achieve major legislation.

He also regularly tapped the brakes on what he calls Democratic big spending and climate change laws, angering progressives.

Manchin scoffed at the suggestion by Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), the incoming chair of the progressive caucus, that moderates like Manchin prevented Democrats from winning the 2024 election.

“They’ve got to be completely insane,” Manchin said with a shrug.