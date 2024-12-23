Retiring Sen. Joe Manchin trashes ‘toxic’ Democrats in exit interview

Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
·2 min read

Retiring Sen. Joe Manchin Monday trashed the Democratic Party as “toxic” in an interview timed to his departure from Washington D.C.

The moderate lawmaker, who won two terms as senator in deep-red West Virginian, told CNN’s Manu Raju that the national party has moved too far from its working-class roots.

“The (Democratic) brand has been so maligned from the standpoint of – it’s just, it’s toxic,” Manchin said.

He explaining his decision to register as an independent earlier this year, saying he could not stick with his lifelong party “in the form of what Democratic party has turned itself into.”

Manchin, 77, a wealthy coal baron with a populist streak, sipped a beer during the interview as he slammed his former party colleagues for taking political correctness way too far.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have basically expanded upon thinking: ‘Well …. we’re going to tell you how you should live your life,’” Manchin said.

He said Democrats should focus on keeping the economy humming and prices lower instead of pushing causes like LGBTQ rights.

Manchin was one of the last outspoken moderate Democrats to serve in Congress. He considered running for a new term as an independent but ended up deciding to retire in the face of polls showing he had no path to victory in a state that voted for President-elect Trump by more than 40%.

Republicans won the Senate seats held by Mancin and two other red-state Democrats to grab a 53-47 edge for the next two years.

The outgoing lawmaker said he personally likes Trump and hopes he succeeds in his second stint in the White House.

“Every red-blooded American should want your president to succeed, whether you vote for him or not, whether the same party or not, whether you like him or not,” Manchin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He decried both parties for moving to the political extremes, noting that Democrats and Republicans have ignored obvious solutions to issues like gun violence.

“They’re too extreme — it’s just common sense,” Manchin said. “The Democrats go too far, want to ban (guns). The Republican says: ‘Oh, let the good times roll. Let anybody have anything they want.’”

Manchin was long a thorn in the side of liberal Democrats by blocking changes to the filibuster, which effectively mandates 60 votes in powerful chamber to achieve major legislation.

He also regularly tapped the brakes on what he calls Democratic big spending and climate change laws, angering progressives.

Manchin scoffed at the suggestion by Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), the incoming chair of the progressive caucus, that moderates like Manchin prevented Democrats from winning the 2024 election.

“They’ve got to be completely insane,” Manchin said with a shrug.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Trolls Obama Over Name of America’s Tallest Peak

    Donald Trump said he will reverse President Obama’s decision to rename North America’s highest mountain. The peak was officially known as Mount McKinley from 1917 until 2015, when then-President Barack Obama renamed it Denali, as the mountain was known by indigenous Alaskans. Now Trump says he plans to revert the name to honor William McKinley, America’s 25th president.

  • Incoming Trump press secretary says Day 1 executive order may tackle Title 42

    President-elect Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s Day 1 executive orders may tackle Title 42. Leavitt joined Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where she outlined what can be expected from Trump’s first day in office next month. “He will use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he…

  • CNN Host Calls Out GOP Senator's Absurd Elon Musk Claim: 'That Can't Be True'

    Bill Hagerty claimed the billionaire's social media takes led to his office being "inundated with calls."

  • ‘Absolute Necessity’: Trump Goes All In on Buying Greenland Again

    If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. President-elect Donald Trump apparently wants to make another play to take control of Greenland—an autonomous region of Denmark that by all accounts isn’t for sale—even after a disastrous attempt during his first term created a diplomatic firestorm.

  • Chris Christie Predicts What Will Cause Demise of Musk-Trump Bromance

    Elon Musk’s close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump will eventually come to a halt, according to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The Republican lawmaker, who once supported Trump but has since been one of the only ones to stand against him in the party, believes that Trump’s blame game tactics will be the reasoning behind a falling out. In an interview Sunday with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, he said: “It ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong, and he needs someon

  • Trump Jabs Elon Over Those Pesky ‘President Musk’ Claims: ‘I’m Safe’

    Donald Trump made clear on Sunday: Elon Musk may be the world’s richest man, but he’s never going to be its most powerful politician. “No, he’s not gonna be president, that I can tell you,” the president-elect told a crowd in Arizona. “And I’m safe, you know why? He can’t be, he wasn’t born in this country.” Trump added an explicit “ha ha ha” after his comment and raised his arms, which elicited applause from the conservative crowd at TPUSA’s AmericaFest conference.

  • Trump Bizarrely Threatens to Take Back Panama Canal

    President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday warned that he may take back control of the Panama Canal if Panama does not stop charging the United States “exorbitant” fees. “The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in a late-night Saturday post. “This complete ‘rip-off’ of our Country will immediately stop….” Panama charges boats and vessels tariffs to pass through the wat

  • Ocasio-Cortez faces uncertain political future

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is facing an uncertain future after a pivotal setback this week, when she lost her race to lead Democrats on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. The 74-year-old Rep. Gerry Connolly’s (D-Va.) victory sparked new anger in liberals pushing for a generational change in leadership, and some are wondering how Ocasio-Cortez…

  • 3 Major Retailers Who Will Raise Prices Immediately Under Trump — Tariffs Play Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.

  • Chrystia Freeland biographer: Scathing resignation letter to Trudeau is '100 per cent on brand' — 'very measured in her words'

    Chrystia Freeland's resignation and scathing letter to Trudeau shook up Canada's political scene — and it renewed public interest in her.

  • Asma al-Assad’s Family Responds to Reports She Is Divorcing Deposed Dictator Hubby

    The father of Asma al-Assad, the wife of deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, says his daughter is not seeking a divorce, contrary to reports in the Turkish media. “I am able to confirm that the reports are false,” Dr. Fawaz Akhras told the Daily Beast in an emailed statement. Reports on Turkish news sites Habertürk and CNN Türk in recent days suggested Assad was determined to leave Russia, where she and her husband are holed up after being granted asylum.

  • Biden gives life in prison to 37 of 40 federal death row inmates before Trump can resume executions

    President Joe Biden on Monday announced that he is commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row, converting their punishments to life imprisonment just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump, an outspoken proponent of expanding capital punishment, takes office. The move spares the lives of people convicted in killings, including the slayings of police and military officers, people on federal land and those involved in deadly bank robberies or drug deals, as well as the killings of guards or prisoners in federal facilities. It means just three federal inmates continue to face execution.

  • Trump bristles at Musk’s rocketing profile as Democrats play on the president-elect’s vanity

    Whether Elon Musk is the real “president,” merely the “prime minister” or just Donald Trump’s multibillionaire enforcer, he’s carving out an unprecedented role that could raise conflicts of interest for the new administration.

  • Chrystia Freeland pegged by some Liberal MPs as Justin Trudeau's successor if he resigns

    Calls are growing from within the Liberal caucus for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as party leader — and some have pegged Chrystia Freeland as their choice to replace him.Twenty-one Liberal MPs have publicly urged Trudeau to resign — many of them within the last week — after Freeland shocked Canadians on Monday by resigning as deputy prime minister and finance minister hours before she was supposed to table the government's fall economic statement.Among the Liberal MPs publicly call

  • Trump has claimed his victory was a mandate. Washington’s realities are already challenging that

    Donald Trump has yet to arrive in Washington, but he is already confronting the limitations of his electoral mandate.

  • Trudeau needs to stay on, in part to navigate Trump, says N.L.'s newest federal minister

    Joanne Thompson, the Liberal MP for St. John's East, is Canada's newly appointed minister of seniors. She was elected in 2021. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)Now is not the time to disrupt the federal government, according to Newfoundland and Labrador's newest federal cabinet minister.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named St. John's East MP Joanne Thompson as minister of seniors on Friday in a cabinet shuffle that followed former finance minister Chrystia Freeland's fiery resignation on Dec. 16

  • Trump Finally Addresses Rumors About Elon Musk As 'Shadow President'

    Trump also talked about the TikTok ban and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leading the health department.

  • Opinion - Kari Lake will face a harrowing task in fixing a very broken VOA

    Changing VOA's culture of radical ideological bias and managerial incompetence won't be easy when she takes her position.

  • Oppenheimer feared nuclear annihilation – and only a chance pause by a Soviet submariner kept it from happening in 1962

    During the Cuban missile crisis, World War III was likely averted by what one US official called ‘just plain dumb luck.’

  • Russia’s Wartime Economic Woes Slow Railway Trade With China

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia faces increasing difficulty shipping commodities to China through its vast eastern rail network, a sign of the growing economic challenges stemming from war and sanctions, despite the Kremlin’s assurances that all is well. Most Read from BloombergHo Chi Minh City Opens First Metro Line After Years of DelayThe Architects Who Built MiamiReviving a Little-Known Modernist Landmark in BuffaloNew York’s Congestion Pricing Plan Still Faces Legal HurdlesNew York City’s Historic Pre