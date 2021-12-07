Retreating glaciers are creating new salmon habitat, B.C. study shows

·3 min read

The retreat of glaciers in the Pacific mountains of British Columbia and Alaska could produce thousands of kilometres of potential new salmon habitat, a study led by researchers at Simon Fraser University shows.

The study published Tuesday inNature Communications projects that more than 6,000 kilometres of new streams could be accessible to salmon by 2100,and just under one-third of that could be suitable for spawning.

Of the total kilometres of new streams that could be gained with "complete deglaciation," the study projects 23 per cent would be created by 2050.

To make the projection, researchers identified 315 glaciers at the headwaters of existing streams and linked their retreat with five different models of global climate change along withresearch of potential salmon habitat across 623,000 square kilometres of coastal B.C. and Alaska.

"What this illustrates is how some of these salmon ecosystems are being rapidly transformed by climate change," said Jonathan Moore, co-author of the study and a professor of biological sciences at the university. "While climate change poses dire challenges for salmon in many parts of their life cycle, it also might pose some opportunities in some locations."

The study cites earlier research that found a population of pink salmon grew to include more than 5,000 spawning adults within 15 years of a new stream and lake system emerging following glacier retreat in Glacier Bay, Alaska.

The researchers used modelling to "peel back the ice" for about 46,000 glaciers across Pacific mountain ranges, identifying 315 that feed streams with a suitable slope and flow for salmon,explained Kara Pitman, the study's lead author and a post-doctoral fellow at the university.

It projected that a further 3,300 kilometres of streams could be created by a total of 603 retreating glaciers with a somewhat higher threshold for stream slope. About half the glaciers in the study area are located in steep terrain that would be inaccessible to migratory salmon, particularly in B.C., it notes.

The analysis suggests the greatest gains in potential salmon streams would occur where large glaciers are located in low-slope terrain near the coast, with the highest increase of 27 per cent projected in the Gulf of Alaska.

The study notes that glacier retreat can also be associated with increased natural hazards that could affect salmon, such as floods and landslides.

The newly created streams would likely be quite cold with a lot of sediment, but over time, they could become productive salmon habitat, Moore said.

Salmon are very good at homing or finding their way to their usual spawning grounds, but between one and 10 per cent of a population may stray, he said.

"There are always salmon out there sort of exploring and looking for new habitat. And so those strays are going to be the ones that are finding the new systems," Moore said. The straying probably stems from the evolution of salmon in dynamic landscapes with constantly changing habitat, he added.

Fisheries and Oceans has said many salmon stocks in B.C. are declining to "historic lows" due to climate change, habitat loss and other threats.

"We can't underestimate the challenge that salmon face with climate change and multiple stressors," Moore said.

"But there are going to be some opportunities for salmon in some places, and I think by understanding those opportunities, we can really help steward systems the best ways possible into the future."

The study's findings help with understanding how ecosystems are changing as the climate warms, which could in turn help to guide decisions that affect how both existing and future salmon habitat is managed, Moore said.

It's much easier to protect than to restore, he noted.

Effectively protecting salmon involves "conserving not just their current habitat, but also avoiding the degradation of their future habitat," the paper says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.

Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Man faces murder charge in death of 80-year-old Quebec woman east of Montreal

    MONTREAL — A suspect was charged with second-degree murder Tuesday in the killing of an 80-year-old woman last week in a town east of Montreal. Jeannine Perron-Ruel was found outside her home last Thursday morning in Coaticook, Que., about 165 kilometres east of Montreal. Yanick Dostie-Pouliot was charged with second-degree murder in her killing, and a clerk at the courthouse in Sherbrooke, Que., said a plea of not guilty was entered. The 38-year-old man, also from Coaticook, was arrested late M

  • Grassroots disaster relief fund raises more than $1.5M for people affected by Abbotsford floods

    A grassroots flood relief fund in Abbotsford has received overwhelming community and global support, surpassing $1.5 million in donations as of Monday. "The volume of donations and the response from the community ... country, and even all over the world has been amazing. We've never seen this type of response to an initiative before. And it's been incredible," said Wendy Neufeld, executive director of the Abbotsford Community Foundation, which is accepting and distributing donations. The Abbotsf

  • Heavy snow hitting north, central B.C. triggers weather warnings

    Environment Canada issued several snowfall warnings and a winter storm watch for British Columbia on Tuesday. The weather agency is alerting residents in northern and central regions of the province that heavy snow is expected through Wednesday. Snowfall warnings have been issued for the B.C. Peace River region, along with the Kinbasket, McGregor, North Columbia, Prince George and Williston areas. The snow is expected to begin Tuesday morning and intensify throughout the day and into the night,

  • Flood recovery efforts continue in Fraser Valley

    Recovery efforts continued Sunday in the Fraser Valley where the province is expanding financial aid for flood victims and as Grace Ke reports, a Sikh motorcycle club is also helping families in need.

  • Amid spike in suicides in Alaska, the Army invested in mental health. But the problem is getting worse.

    As many as 15 soldiers stationed in Alaska have died by suicide this year, more than double such deaths in 2020 in a crisis that has defied solution.

  • We should ban all new oil and gas fields

    If we want to limit global warming to below 2°C, most of our untapped fossil fuel reserves need to be kept in the ground.

  • This 'liquid tree' in Belgrade is fighting back against air pollution

    It contains six hundred litres of water and uses microalgae to bind carbon dioxide and produce pure oxygen through photosynthesis.View on euronews

  • How to install any screen protector on any camera | Sony, Canon, Nikon

    Welcome back to The Ultimate Tech Hub. On today's episode we will install a LCD Screen protector for our camera. We will install the Glass Protector from Expert Shield onto our Sony A7iii. This is a very simple process that many people find intimidating. If you have any questions about this video please leave them in the comments down below. Thank you for being a part of The Ultimate Tech Hub Team and if you haven't Subscribed yet please do its free. And if you like this video give a thumbs up and share it. Thanks again for watching the Ultimate Tech Hub Channel! As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualified purchases. Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChCs6TB5FoGFOYUfhtR0nRA/join Product Links for Most Cameras: Expert Shield Glass Screen Protector for Sony A7R IV/III Camera https://amzn.to/3CrPgl9 Expert Shield Glass Screen Protector for Top LCD for Canon EOS R5 https://amzn.to/3EqN6CR Expert Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Fujifilm X100V https://amzn.to/3jNDUQX Expert Shield screen protector for Nikon Z7 II / Z7 / Z6 II / Z6 / Z5 https://amzn.to/3CpxX47 Expert Shield screen protector for: Olympus TG-6 / TG-5 https://amzn.to/3mpol3L Best Deals On Incredible Cameras: Sony a7 III ILCE7M3/B Mirrorless Camera with 3-Inch LCD, Body Only https://amzn.to/3vWYzqx Sony α7R IV Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera https://amzn.to/3GxLkBx Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera with 8K Video https://amzn.to/3CECsIl Canon EOS RP Full-frame Mirrorless Camera Lens Kit https://amzn.to/2ZEG5j1 Nikon Z 6II FX-Format Mirrorless Camera Body w/NIKKOR Z 24-70mm https://amzn.to/3jMyZzK Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera with 18-140mm,VR 70-300mm,420-800mm https://amzn.to/3CrSx3I Panasonic LUMIX G95 20.3 Megapixel Mirrorless Camera, 12-60mm https://amzn.to/3vUSgno Panasonic Lumix G7 4K Digital Mirrorless Camera Bundle https://amzn.to/3w87eqB Fujifilm X100V Digital Camera https://amzn.to/3Cq9kEt Fujifilm X-E3 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/XF18-55mm https://amzn.to/3nxhUuQ All Products In Our YouTube Studio: Acoustic Foam Panels 12 Pack 2”x12”x12” Studio Foam https://amzn.to/3aAh36l Microsoft Surface Pro 3 (256 GB) https://amzn.to/2YHu77h Microsoft Surface Pro 5 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB) https://amzn.to/3BAzqnV Sony a7 III ILCE7M3/B Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera https://amzn.to/3BzO7rg Sony α7R IV Full-frame Mirrorless Camera https://amzn.to/3mOWuZE DJI Mavic Mini Combo https://amzn.to/3iUDoQV DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo https://amzn.to/3mIQQbI Blue Yeti USB Mic for Recording https://amzn.to/3oQzgF9 DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Combo https://amzn.to/3auvJ7c Native Instruments Komplete Audio 6 https://amzn.to/3BFoXHS Echo Dot (3rd Gen) https://amzn.to/3AEkkwo Rokit 5 G3-5” Studio Monitor (Pair) https://amzn.to/3luOFZR WD 2TB My Cloud Personal Network Attached Storage - NAS https://amzn.to/3BzOzWu HP OfficeJet 3833 All-in-One Printer https://amzn.to/3iSpzCs Elgato Ring Light Premium Edge-lit Ring Light https://amzn.to/3BAstTN EnGenius Cloud ECS1008P 8-Port Gigabit PoE Switch https://amzn.to/2UdAQE3 NVIDIA SHIELD Controller https://amzn.to/3lwqgmE Canon EOS Rebel T6 Digital SLR Camera https://amzn.to/3FCRHmF Samsung Galaxy S10 https://amzn.to/3FxhwEV Fuqido Gaming Chair https://amzn.to/3DrLeZS Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless https://amzn.to/3mMiILZ GE 6-Outlet Surge Protector https://amzn.to/3oWj1q3 Our Custom Desktop PC: Acer KB272HL bix 27 inches" Full HD https://amzn.to/3mOwj5D Samsung CF390 Series 27 inch FHD https://amzn.to/3lvqREZ SaberTooth X79 Motherboard https://amzn.to/3avKmXK Intel I7-3930K https://amzn.to/3lwcSig Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB https://amzn.to/2X4sYqb NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti https://amzn.to/308GDxq Thermaltake Water 3.0 ARGB Sync Edition AMD /Intel https://amzn.to/3Aw3UpK Samsung 870 QVO SATA III 2.5" SSD 2TB https://amzn.to/2YOzfqF Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 850W https://amzn.to/3iVjtkH ASUS BW-16D1HT - ultra-fast 16X Blu-ray burner https://amzn.to/3BAXQNM Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse https://amzn.to/3auAvS3 PICTEK RGB Gaming Keyboard USB Wired https://amzn.to/3ooyGe9 | Great Deals the Ultimate Tech Hub Recommends! | https://www.amazon.com/shop/ultimatetechhub?isVisitor=true Ultimate Tech Hub Merchandise: Shop Our New UTHmerch store! https://shop.spreadshirt.com/uthmerch/ Channel Support: Please visit our Patreon page to help support our channel. Thank you! https://www.patreon.com/UltimateTechHub Ultimate Tech Hub on Rumble: Please Subscribe! https://rumble.com/c/UltimateTechHub If you want the Ultimate Tech Hub to promote your product(s) or service(s) or you want to send us something for review or testing please email us below to request a media kit. Ultimatetechhub.lv@gmail.com 0:00:00 Introduction 0:00:29 Expert Shield LCD Screen Protector 0:01:33 Expert Shield LCD Install Guide Music Provided By: www.epidemicsound.com https://ultimatetechhub.com/

  • News bulletin 2021/12/06 18:42

    News bulletin 2021/12/06 18:42View on euronews

  • Both sides planning for new state-by-state abortion fight

    WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Supreme Court court weighs the future of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement is looking to press its advantage in state-by-state battles while abortion-rights supporters prepare to play defense. Both sides seem to be operating on the assumption that a court reshaped by former President Donald Trump will either overturn or seriously weaken Roe. “We have a storm to weather,” said Elizabeth Nash, state policy analyst for the Guttmacher

  • US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A religious group based in Ohio announced Monday that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted. The statement from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to be in good spirits." The group provided no further details. On Nov. 21, the religious organization announced that the 400 Mawozo gang had released the first two hostages of a group of 17 kidnapped in mid-Oc

  • Tom Holland: Zendaya is 'shoulder to cry on'

    While promoting "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in London, stars Tom Holland and Zendaya talk about the future of the web-slinger and their close relationship. (Dec. 6)

  • All in the name: UK school to end 311-year slave trader link

    LONDON (AP) — First his statue met a watery end during last year's Black Lives Matter protests. Now another school in southwest England that bears the name of slave trader Edward Colston is changing its name. The governors of Colston’s School, which was set up in 1710 in Bristol, said Monday that the private school will be renamed next summer, and that current and former students, parents and staff will all have a say in the choice. They said the events that took place during the protests in Bri

  • Province warns of possible water contamination following flooding

    British Columbia's Ministry of Health is warning residents in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley of possible water contamination connected to the recent flooding in the province. Record-setting precipitation fell between Nov. 14 and Dec. 2 in southwestern B.C., causing severe flooding that destroyed homes and farms, and caused landslides that killed several people. Officials say heavy rain may have caused overflow or failure of liquid manure storage systems in the region. The province says it

  • News bulletin 2021/12/06 09:19

    News bulletin 2021/12/06 09:19View on euronews

  • Dutch court upholds Gantz immunity in Israeli airstrike case

    THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch appeals court upheld Tuesday a lower court's decision to throw out a civil case against Israel's defense minister and another former senior military officer over their roles in a deadly 2014 airstrike. The Hague District Court ruled in January 2020 that the case against Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and former air force commander Amir Eshel couldn't proceed because the men have “functional immunity from jurisdiction.” The Hague Court of Appeal said Tu

  • Justice Dept. sues Texas over redistricting maps

    The Department of Justice has sued Texas over new redistricting maps, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state's booming Latino and Black populations (Dec. 6)

  • Climate change could cost billions in additional building maintenance: report

    Climate change could cost Ontario's provincial and municipal governments up to $116 billion by the end of this century, according to a new report from the province's accountability officer. In a stable climate, the province's maintenance costs would be $10 billion a year, amounting to about $799 billion by 2100. But the report shows the changing climate could drive costs up dramatically. In the short term, the report found the effects of climate change will add about $6 billion to maintenance co

  • AP Top Stories December 6 P

    Here’s the latest for Monday, December 6: Jussie Smollett takes the witness stand; New York to require vaccine mandates for city employers; Former GOP senator to challenge Georgia governor; Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies.

  • Toronto index hits 1-week high as easing Omicron concerns lift energy stocks

    Canada's main stock index hit a one-week high on Tuesday, underpinned by gains in energy shares, as concerns around the Omicron coronavirus variant eased. At 9:40 a.m. ET (14:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 266.07 points, or 1.28%, at 21,127.17, extending previous session's gains. "People referred to this period as a Santa Claus Rally and I see some of that taking place now as we hit the end of the year and investors who were heavy in cash, or who missed the market might feel compelled to invest money," said Irwin Michael, a portfolio manager at ABC Funds.