Return of Bell-Ringing Cat Proves That Trick Was No One-Off

A cat who surprised his owner by displaying self-taught bell-ringing skills proved that the trick was not a one-hit wonder, with recently shared video showing him repeat the behavior.

The adorable footage was provided by North Carolina resident Alyssa Sperano and shows nine-year-old RJ hitting the button with his nose.

The feline then appears to wait for the device to chime before stepping back and meowing at the door.

Sperano previously told Storyful that she was shocked the first time RJ displayed this behavior, as she “wasn’t aware that he knew how to do that or where he learned from,” she said. She said she let him in after he rang the bell. Credit: Alyssa Sperano via Storyful