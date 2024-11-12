Return to Paradise star Anna Samson reveals all about Death in Paradise spin-off

The Death in Paradise franchise is expanding with Return to Paradise, a new spin-off set in Australia with Anna Samson starring as the BBC crime drama franchise's first female lead. A challenge Samson relishes, even if it comes with the "pressure" of high fan expectations, the actor reveals to Yahoo UK.

Samson portrays detective Mackenzie Clarke, who returns to her home of Dolphin Cove after running away to the UK six years earlier — her return is anything but welcome, with the small community still judging her for leaving her fiancé Glenn (Tai Hara) at the altar to pursue a career in the Met Police. But, after being framed for tampering with evidence back in London, Mackenzie has little choice but to return to her hometown and pick up the pieces of her abandoned life.

"I think I would be lying if I said there wasn't a bit of fear and nerves, and pressure attached to getting that role," Samson tells Yahoo UK of joining the hit franchise. "Because not only am I taking up the mantle of these incredible maverick detectives, I'm also joining this TV legacy of established and beloved British actors, so obviously there's nerves that come with that.

"There was also a great amount of pride, and I was pleased as punch to get the role. There's this kind of blissful 24 hours when your agent calls and says 'they're offering you the job' and you go around feeling on cloud nine for a while, and then about 24 hours later, you go, 'oh my God, I have to actually do the thing.'"

"But the size and the success of the franchise, and those other detectives, they can't really live in my head —certainly between action and cut— because they don't live in Mackenzie's head."

Creating Mackenzie Clarke

Mackenzie's return is anything but welcome, with the small community still judging her for leaving her fiancé Glenn at the altar to pursue a career in the Met Police. (BBC)

A lot has been made of Samson's casting as the first woman to lead the Paradise franchise, though both Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise have their fair share of great female characters such as Zara Ahmed's DS Esther Williams or Shantol Jackson's DS Naomi Thomas. Following in their footsteps proved an interesting challenge, and Samson did go back to watch both BBC series before shooting began because of how "unique" the franchise is.

"I was watching the original not so much to emulate or replicate anyone, male or female, but to understand what I could do, mainly with the comedy of the show," she explains. "Because it's not parody and it's not farce, but it flirts with the edges of comedy in a really beautiful way, and it definitely knows what show it is and understands the genre that it's playing with very well.

"There's a wink and a cheek and a charm in that, so I watched it to understand where I could push the style and the comedy, and understand that there's an inherent theatricality, certainly in those denouements when the killer is revealed. But there are fantastic female characters and female actors, there's strong women, they've been there for ages."

Watch the trailer for Return to Paradise:

Samson is "really fond" of Mackenzie as a character, and has been since "the first moment [she] read what Peter Mattessi had created in her" for Return to Paradise: "I hesitate to say I like playing complicated women, because I think we use that expression when we just mean real women —we go, oh, you're three dimensional you must be complicated but we just mean real.

"She's been described as prickly, and I really like that description. I like it because, for me, the prickles on a hedgehog or a porcupine are a defence mechanism. I quickly understood that she doesn't believe that she belongs, and so she continually looks for evidence that she doesn't belong — If we look for evidence that we don't fit in, we will always find it.

"So her prickliness is not because she's cruel or because she's nasty, it's because she doesn't believe people want her. So there's a defence mechanism already up and she becomes quite blinkered to anyone who might have their arms open. She, I think mistakenly, doesn't think she needs other people or community, or romance, or all of the things we as humans absolutely need. I think she thinks that she's better off without them, so she pushes them all away.

"Since she's been very young, what she's good at is solving puzzles, equations and mathematical problems, things that have a clear answer. And human emotion, human relationships, and certainly the human heart, there's no equation to those things so they frighten her. I think it's as simple as that."

Read more:

Everything we know about the Death in Paradise 2024 Christmas special

What you need to know about Return to Paradise

Don Gilet's rise to fame from EastEnders to Death in Paradise

Samson adds: "I love her. I think she's a marvellous creation, I really do think she's wonderful to inhabit and wonderful to be in a brain that thinks that quickly and and gets hung up on details that seem meaningless to everyone else. She's great fun to play, and she has no worry about being liked, so it's a great relief to play because I don't think many of us exist moving through the world not caring what people think."

Romance on the cards

Return to Paradise has a romantic storyline at its heart as it explores the relationship between Glenn (Tai Hara, left) and Mackenzie. (BBC)

One of the people whose opinion Mackenzie does favour, perhaps without realising it, is Glenn, who works as a forensic pathologist for the police in Dolphin Cove. Their will-they-won't-they relationship is the heart of the spin-off, which is something that Samson thinks makes the show different to its predecessors.

Samson explains: "She's a fish out of water but in a town that she knows and a town that knows her, that's a major departure from Death in Paradise. It's a huge thing to leave someone at the altar, it's so dramatic, like calm down Mackenzie.

"I think she brings back with her quite a bit of guilt, and when we hurt someone, or when we break someone's heart, it's quite hard to look at because we don't like to think we've hurt someone. She just ran away instead of confronting it, and now she has to.

"There's a bit of pain involved and certainly guilt, whether their love story is finished or not is the big question of Season One. If there's unfinished business then what is it? Is it closure or is there still spark?"

Anna Samson teased: 'There's a bit of pain involved and certainly guilt, whether their love story is finished or not is the big question of Season One. Is it closure or is there still spark?' (BBC)

"Working with Tai, who plays Glen, is one of the best experiences of my career," the actor went on. "He is a joy and one of my dearest friends. He's a true delight and a true, kind man. I'm on set quite a lot, and I have quite a big workload with this show, so I think without him and other people I would have found it a lot more stressful.

"He made it happy and fun, and supported me in such a beautiful way, and we really love the scenes that we get to do together because you get to investigate the more emotional sides of the show, because a lot of it's murder and plot and fact —and I've got to remember all these kind of crime facts and it can be quite intense in a different way— but we get to do the heart side of things together.

"I think the audience gets to love her through his eyes, because he sees the good in her. The audience learn that she's not just the exterior."

Much like Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise, Return to Paradise is an ensemble series and is more than just Mackenzie. Alongside her and Glenn there's characters like fellow detective Colin (Lloyd Griffith) and Rocco, a volunteer at the police station, who will bring to mind other fan favourites of the franchise.

"It doesn't work unless the audience gets to fall in love with everyone around Mackenzie," Samson admits. "It doesn't work without them being well written and wonderfully performed. And they really are some of the best people I know and some of the finest actors I know. I like that Mackenzie thinks that she can do her job all by herself, but she absolutely can't."

Continuing the Death in Paradise legacy

Anna Samson told Yahoo UK of joining the franchise: 'I think I would be lying if I said there wasn't a bit of fear and nerves, and pressure attached to getting that role.' (BBC).

As well as solving crimes, Mackenzie has to deal with trying to clear her name after being framed for tampering with evidence back in London. While she can't say too much, Samson teases that her character returns to Australia under "a cloud of suspicion".

"She desperately wants to go back to London to work at the Metropolitan Police because I think she's found a home in London, or a sense of self in London that she doesn't find in Australia. So she's constantly trying to get information out of her boss, who is a familiar face to the franchise: Ardal O'Hanlon's Jack Mooney.

"How the investigation pans out, how much trouble she's actually in, what actually happened I can't reveal because it's part of the mystery of that first season... She rocks up with literal baggage, a suitcase on the sand, and a hell of a lot of emotional and personal baggage, which is a joy to play — having that much backstory coming with you is nothing but a gift for an actor."

While there are some familiar themes, and familiar faces, Samson is keen to share that Return to Paradise isn't "a carbon copy" of what came before it.

Return to Paradise stands on its own merit, Anna Samson shares, but it also has 'the same spirit and the same format' as its predecessors. (BBC)

"It's got the same spirit and the same format, but it's quite different as well,' she says. "It needs to be because it's set in a different place and, again, she's a fish out of water in a place that knows her and she knows it so there's no culture clash as there is in in the Death in Paradise. It's maybe a bit more similar to Beyond Paradise in that sense, but the show doesn't take itself too seriously.

"Kris Marshall says this, and he's absolutely right, the joy and the charm of the show is that it doesn't take itself too seriously while being incredibly clever, that it can be silly and small at the same time. There's thousands of small decisions that go into making a show look so easy and look so delightful and charming. It's a lot of hard work and we've got that in our show, like with the original.

"It's television that maybe harks back to a more innocent time, where it was entertaining and not traumatising at all, and your whole family can sit down and enjoy it. To feel safe while watching a show about murder, and to get these quirky characters and a really clever puzzle solved within an hour, it's quite remarkable feat.

"And then you throw in a romantic comedy to ours as well, I think fans will love it. I really trust that they'll come to love Mackenzie, I just think it's a fabulous hour of television, it's really enjoyable TV."

Return to Paradise premieres on BBC One at 8pm on Friday, 22 November, and it will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.