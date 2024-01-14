Reunion Island residents hunker down as Cyclone Belal storms in

Streets were largely deserted on France's Reunion Island on Sunday as residents hunkered down in their homes to ride out what authorities said could become a devastating tropical storm.

Authorities urged residents of the island in the Indian Ocean to stock up on food and water and remain indoors for 36 hours – until Tuesday morning, saying a red alert would be issued from 8pm local time.

The tropical storm, dubbed Belal, is expected to reach the island, which is home to around 870,000 people, on Sunday night.

French President Emmanuel Macron took to social media to urge the residents to stay indoors.

"Be careful, stay at home," he said on X.

The last major cyclone to hit Reunion was in 2014.

But speaking about the dangers of the current storm, authorities evoked Jenny, a deadly cyclone that battered Reunion in 1962.

"We are not going to play heroes, we were told to stay at home," said Jules Dafreville, who lives in the capital Saint-Denis.

"I returned in the middle of the afternoon and I don't plan to come out before the red alert is lifted on Tuesday morning."

The island's main airport said it would suspend flight operations on Sunday afternoon.

