Reuters journalist missing after Russian strike on hotel

Ukrainian emergency services conduct a search and rescue operation of the hotel after a Russian 'missile' struck the building in Kramatorsk - GENYA SAVILOV/REUTERS

A Reuters journalist is missing and two others have been hospitalised following a strike on a hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.

In a statement, the news agency said that the Hotel Sapphire, where a six-person Reuters crew was staying, was hit “by an apparent missile strike” on Saturday.

“One of our colleagues is unaccounted for, while another two have been taken to hospital for treatment,” the agency said.

“Three other colleagues have been accounted for. We are urgently seeking more information, working with the authorities in Kramatorsk, and supporting our colleagues and their families. We will give an update when we have more information,” it added.

Vadym Filashkin, the governor of Donetsk region, said in a post on Telegram on Sunday morning that “the Russians hit Kramatorsk”, and that two journalists were injured, while one was missing after a strike on a hotel.

“Authorities, police and rescuers are working on the spot. Debris clearance and rescue operations are ongoing,” he said.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ukraine’s general prosecutor’s office said in a statement that it had opened a “pre-trial investigation” into the strike, which it said happened at 10:35 pm local time (19.35 GMT) on Saturday.

“Russian troops struck the city of Kramatorsk, probably with an Iskander-M missile,” it said.

Click here to view this content.