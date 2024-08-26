Reuters Staff Member Killed in Strike on Eastern Ukraine Hotel

A Reuters safety advisor was killed and two Reuters journalists were hospitalized following a strike on a hotel in eastern Ukraine, on Saturday, August 24, the agency said.

According to Reuters, the strike occurred on Saturday at the Hotel Sapphire, in Kramatorsk, where a six-person Reuters team was staying.

Vadym Filashkin, governor of Donetsk region, said in a post on Telegram on Sunday evening that four journalists and two local residents were injured in the strike, which destroyed the hotel and damaged dozens of home and multiple businesses.

In another statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said seven people were injured and another one was killed in the strike. According to Zelenskyy, the injured were Ukrainian, American, and British citizens.

Reuters also confirmed the death of the team’s 38-year-old safety advisor and former British soldier, Ryan Evans.

Footage from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty shows rescue teams digging through rubble and moving a body bag from the destroyed Sapphire Hotel. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful

