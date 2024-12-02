The Rev Canon Patrick Hobson, officer in the Korean War who lost an eye and won an MC

The Reverend Canon Patrick Hobson, who has died aged 91, was a National Service infantry officer and a Church of England priest who was awarded an MC in 1953 in the Korean War.

Aged 18, Hobson reported for National Service, and after officer training at Eaton Hall, Cheshire, in March 1952 he was commissioned into the King’s Regiment (Liverpool). In June, he embarked with the 1st Battalion on the troopship Devonshire, and after combat training in Hong Kong, they deployed to Korea under command of the 29th Infantry Brigade Group.

Many of the men had been brought up in wartime Liverpool and adapted fairly readily to the harsh climate and life under harassing fire in dugouts, bunkers and trenches.

Hobson in 1952 on joining the King’s Regiment (Liverpool)

On the night of May 28 1953, the Chinese brought down a tremendous concentration of artillery fire on the “Hook”, a dominating feature overlooking approaches to two important crossing points of the River Imjin. The 1st Battalion Duke of Wellington’s Regiment took the brunt of what turned into a determined assault in strength. The Dukes managed to hold on and, by the early hours of May 29, a company of 1st King’s helped to drive off the remnants of the Chinese.

Hobson, a platoon commander, was awarded an operational MC for holding an isolated, forward position and for leading reconnaissance and fighting patrols over many months. On one of those patrols, he lost an eye. The citation for the award stated that he was a born leader and paid tribute to his courage and cheerfulness whatever the dangers and difficulties.

On July 27, a truce brought the conflict to an end. About 2,000 men served in 1st King’s during the Korean War with some 200 recorded as casualties.

With his wife Penny and their Sunbeam Talbot

Patrick John Bogan Hobson was born at Kingston-upon-Thames on August 15 1933. He was educated at Tiffin Boys’ Grammar School and was head boy.

In 1953, he was discharged from the Regular Army and went up to Magdalene College, Cambridge, on a scholarship to read law. After graduating, he joined the Colonial Service and served for three years in Tanganyika (now Tanzania).

He worked for ICI and GKN in personnel management from 1960 to 1979. He reached senior appointments in the industry and was an assistant director of The Industrial Society which campaigned to improve industrial relations.

In 1971, Hobson was licensed as a lay reader before studying for the priesthood on the Southwark Ordination Course. An entirely new concept in ecumenical theological training, it was set up by the highly unconventional Bishop of Southwark, Mervyn Stockwood.

The marriage of Patrick and Penny in Arusha, Tanganyika, 1959

After deciding that the priesthood was his vocation, he began training at Queen’s College, Birmingham, and, in 1980 he was ordained deacon at Worcester Cathedral. He served a curacy in Worcester and became rector of the united benefice of the rural parishes of Clifton-on-Teme, Lower Sapey and the Shelseys.

As team rector in the Holy Cross Team Ministry, Waltham Abbey, Essex, he raised funds for orphans in the Balkans and was awarded the Freedom of the Town of Waltham Abbey. He was a canon emeritus of Chelmsford Cathedral from 1995 to 1998 and then retired to Oxford. He assisted at St Michael and All Angels, Summertown, and gained a degree in History of Art at Oxford Brookes University.

Patrick with his mother receiving his Military Cross at Buckingham Palace in 1953

He played the trombone and French horn and had a fine singing voice. His self-assurance was never in question. When dining with family members in public, he had the habit of leading a sung grace and, while on a coach trip to the Holy Land, he befriended a fellow tourist and baptised him in the River Jordan.

He loved the outdoors. He had worked as an Outward Bound instructor and family holidays involved walking, orienteering, sailing and fishing. He enjoyed fly-fishing on the River Dovey in Gwynedd, where he and his wife had a holiday home.

Patrick Hobson married, in 1959, Pennington (Penny) Hopkins, whom he met while he was in Oxford on an induction course for the Colonial Service. She survives him with their three sons.

Patrick Hobson, born August 15 1933, died September 29 2024