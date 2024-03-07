Revamp agreed at traveller site linked to PC's death

Plans for a £4m upgrade to a traveller site linked to the death of PC Andrew Harper have been approved despite a plea from his mother.

PC Harper died after being dragged along the road by three teenage quad bike thieves in 2019.

Two of the thieves were arrested at the Four Houses Corner site in Ufton Nervet, Berkshire, which was shut in 2020 due to its dilapidated state.

Debbie Adlam told a council meeting she was "concerned" about police officers who might have to attend the site in future, and asked the planning committee: "If Andrew was your son, would you approve this?"

But the plans were agreed by West Berkshire Council which agreed a specialist contractor would be hired to manage the site on behalf of the authority with a detailed scope, including what powers they have to unblock a blockade of the site.

In the meeting, Graham Bridgman, from Mortimer Parish Council, said councillors wold have "no excuse if this site reverts to being hotbed of criminality", but Councillor Nick Carter argued no other ethnic group would be described as "inherently criminal".

Debbie Adlam said she was worried about police officers attending the site in the future

Ms Adlam asked what alternatives to the upgrade had "been considered".

Officials said they recognised the tragic events surrounding the death of PC Harper, but there were no other sites for the council to allocate to travellers.

More than 50 objections had been raised, including one from Thames Valley Police, but the council said the purpose was to only consider the planning merits of the application.

The decision will go before the Department for Communities for a final rubber stamp, and the application will sit for 21 days until the Secretary of State makes a decision on whether or not to call it in.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Story continues

Related internet links